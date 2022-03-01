ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

46-year-old man found guilty of 2018 stabbing

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170HSO_0eSUUcyP00

Leavenworth, KANSAS – According to the court documents, his name is Marquis Holmes and he was convicted of aggravated battery.

The 46-year-old defendant was convicted on Monday, court records say.

In August 2018, the 46-year-old defendant reportedly stabbed the 33-year-old victim.

He was later identified as Shawn Hiatt.

The victim then left, saw the suspect and shot him.

Prosecutors said the 33-year-old Hiatt was convicted in April 2019 and is serving a four year prison sentence for the shooting, court records say.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lawrence Post

Lenexa Police investigate triple shooting on Laurelwood Street

Johnson County, KANSAS – According to the Lenexa Police Department, the shooting occurred right after 1 a.m. early Sunday morning. It happened on Laurelwood Street. Lenexa Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found 3 victims. Police said one of...
LENEXA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Leavenworth, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Leavenworth, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Lawrence Post

“The combination of Xanax, marijuana and alcohol makes her snap”, Man says he is traumatized after watching his girlfriend smile before throwing his dog off the 7th floor balcony

The 46-year-old woman reportedly threw her boyfriend’s dog to its death from a 7th floor balcony during an argument. The dog owner claims he is traumatized after watching his girlfriend smile before picking up and throwing his beloved 3-year-old dog off the balcony during a fight. According to his suit, the 56-year-old man reportedly seeks $30,000 in damages. Any damages he receives from his civil suit will likely be donated to animal welfare advocates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Two charged with second-degree murder in beating death of 30-year-old man

Wichita, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Police Department, both suspects were arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. David Chandler, 63, and Abel Molina, 31, are now charged with second-degree murder. Both suspects were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, court records say. This incident occurred around 6:51...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
Lawrence Post

WPD investigating crash, shooting on George Washington Blvd

Wichita, KANSAS – WPD officials said this incident occurred around 1:41 a.m. Monday. It happened on George Washington Blvd. Wichita Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found a wrecked vehicle. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
42K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy