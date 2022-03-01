46-year-old man found guilty of 2018 stabbing

Leavenworth, KANSAS – According to the court documents, his name is Marquis Holmes and he was convicted of aggravated battery.

The 46-year-old defendant was convicted on Monday, court records say.

In August 2018, the 46-year-old defendant reportedly stabbed the 33-year-old victim.

He was later identified as Shawn Hiatt.

The victim then left, saw the suspect and shot him.

Prosecutors said the 33-year-old Hiatt was convicted in April 2019 and is serving a four year prison sentence for the shooting, court records say.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.