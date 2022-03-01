46-year-old man found guilty of 2018 stabbing
Leavenworth, KANSAS – According to the court documents, his name is Marquis Holmes and he was convicted of aggravated battery.
The 46-year-old defendant was convicted on Monday, court records say.
In August 2018, the 46-year-old defendant reportedly stabbed the 33-year-old victim.
He was later identified as Shawn Hiatt.
The victim then left, saw the suspect and shot him.
Prosecutors said the 33-year-old Hiatt was convicted in April 2019 and is serving a four year prison sentence for the shooting, court records say.
