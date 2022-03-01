ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: It's time for tougher sanctions on Russia

By Rodney Davis
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Davis

I join the free world in strongly condemning Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian people need our prayers, and they need our support through tough sanctions on Russia. Thugs like Vladimir Putin only respond to strength. Now is the time for severe economic consequences.

Putin, his oligarch friends, and his corrupt government should feel great financial pain for their evil actions. I’m joining my Republican colleagues in supporting the Putin Accountability Act, the toughest sanctions on Russia ever proposed by Congress.

The Putin Accountability Act would:

•    Impose sanctions on Putin, his family members, his mistress, and his network of kleptocratic oligarchs

•    Designate Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism

•    Kick Russia out of the international SWIFT Code system, hampering their ability to move money around internationally

•    Place sanctions on Russian sovereign debt in the secondary market and the Russian financial sector

•    Immediately shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

It's unfortunate that President Biden’s foreign policy has put America in a position of weakness on the world stage and emboldened our adversaries.

Biden talked tough on Russia when he was on the campaign trail, but once in office, he allowed Russia to resume construction of their international pipeline, enriching Putin and his allies. At the same time, the President was shutting pipelines down at home and waging his own war on the American energy sector. That empowers Russia and makes our allies, like those in Europe, more reliant on Russian energy.

Now is not the time for half-measures. Now is the time to get tough on Putin and inflict great financial pain on him and his corrupt cronies and government.

I'm confident Congress stands ready to levy tough sanctions.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has been the U.S. representative for Illinois' 13th Congressional District since 2013.

Comments / 0

