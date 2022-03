Mid-Winter Break is happening for a lot of schools around the United States beginning Presidents' Day and whether you'll be traveling for vacation or staying local, you'll still need face masks to protect your child. When the kids return back at school, especially if they're in class for in-person learning, they probably need a hefty supply of breathable face masks to protect them from the coronavirus, especially now with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO