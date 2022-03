Grief, missed opportunities and the lingering love of those we’ve lost all combine in Mattie Do’s The Long Walk, a surreal, time-warping fable about the choices we make and their ripple effects, both known and unknown. Less a horror film than something just creepy enough to keep you up at night, the film is set in Laos, a country with deep traditions yet long oppressed by a string of colonizers and lacking the infrastructure so essential to any functioning economy. Do explores both in a nondescript future-state where everyone is embedded with a tracking device in their arm, used both for population control and financial transactions (forearms get scanned for purchases and debits), and well-meaning NGOs supply the country’s farmers with technology they don’t need, ignoring their actual priorities all together.

