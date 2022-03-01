Jackson Woman Struck By Car Dies From Injuries

File Photo

JACKSON – Police are still investigating a fatal crash from Sunday night that killed a 66-year-old woman.

Around 9:12 p.m., Sabrina Ben-Porat from Jackson was crossing the street on White Road near the intersection of Whitesville Road when she was hit by a Dodge Durango driven by a 22-year-old man from Toms River.

First responders performed CPR on Ben-Porat, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Officers Kevin Chesney, Robert Reiff and Andrew Lopez under the supervision of Sgt. Richard Bosley of the Jackson Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit. Anybody who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about it is asked to contact them at 732-928-1111.