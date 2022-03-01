Toni Garrn, Iris Law and Elle Macpherson take Paris by storm as they arrive for the prestigious Dior event during Fashion Week

Toni Garrn, Iris Law and Elle Macpherson commanded attention on Tuesday afternoon as they flaunted their fashion credentials ahead of the prestigious Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.

The trio of models were not afraid to present their sartorial uniqueness as they prepared for the luxury fashion house's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show.

German model Toni, 29, looked sensational in a skater-inspired black dress, which boasted mesh detailing and a flowy skirt.

The blonde beauty left her hair loose and in a middle parting, while ensuring her makeup was effortlessly applied.

In terms of footwear, the runway star kept things comfortable and added a chic handbag to carry her belongings.

Elsewhere, Iris, 21, who is fresh from Milan's Fashion Week, displayed her edgy blonde buzz cut alongside a fun netted pinafore, a crisp white shirt and tie as she made her way into the fashion show.

The netted pinafore was complemented by socks of the same style, which she slipped into small heels.

Meanwhile long-time supermodel Elle, 57, wrapped up in a black trench coat and long leather boots, which were laced the entire length.

In her classically chic style, Elle threw on a pair of statement shades, occasionally taking them off to fully show off her radiant face.

Newly engaged model Romee Strijd put on a leggy display as she arrived at the Dior Paris Fashion Week show.

The former Victoria's Secret Model, 26, wore a nude pinafore-style dress layered over a white sleeveless shirt from Christian Dior, with the brand's distinctive initials stitched into the material.

She paired her outfit with cream Dior ankle boots, which also featured a black stamp on the heel.