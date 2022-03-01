ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toni Garrn, Iris Law and Elle Macpherson take Paris by storm as they arrive for the prestigious Dior event during Fashion Week

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Toni Garrn, Iris Law and Elle Macpherson commanded attention on Tuesday afternoon as they flaunted their fashion credentials ahead of the prestigious Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.

The trio of models were not afraid to present their sartorial uniqueness as they prepared for the luxury fashion house's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show.

German model Toni, 29, looked sensational in a skater-inspired black dress, which boasted mesh detailing and a flowy skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrCWC_0eSUSyMP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1bJA_0eSUSyMP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yICr9_0eSUSyMP00

The blonde beauty left her hair loose and in a middle parting, while ensuring her makeup was effortlessly applied.

In terms of footwear, the runway star kept things comfortable and added a chic handbag to carry her belongings.

Elsewhere, Iris, 21, who is fresh from Milan's Fashion Week, displayed her edgy blonde buzz cut alongside a fun netted pinafore, a crisp white shirt and tie as she made her way into the fashion show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CeW2Y_0eSUSyMP00
Classy: German model Toni, 29, looked sensational in a skater-inspired black dress, which boasted mesh detailing and a flowy skirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwLW0_0eSUSyMP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YczLw_0eSUSyMP00
Glowing: Toni ensured her makeup was effortlessly applied
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEBE9_0eSUSyMP00
Statement: Meanwhile, Iris, 21, who is fresh from Milan's Fashion Week, displayed her edgy blonde buzz cut alongside a fun netted pinafore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSbEk_0eSUSyMP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vppSu_0eSUSyMP00
Pose: Iris also donned a crisp white shirt and tie as she made her way into the fashion show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzRCL_0eSUSyMP00
Classy: Meanwhile long-time supermodel Elle, 57, wrapped up in a black trench coat and long leather boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0HaE_0eSUSyMP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsNK0_0eSUSyMP00
Stealing the show: In her classically chic style, Elle threw on a pair of statement shades, occasionally taking them off to fully show off her radiant face

The netted pinafore was complemented by socks of the same style, which she slipped into small heels.

Meanwhile long-time supermodel Elle, 57, wrapped up in a black trench coat and long leather boots, which were laced the entire length.

In her classically chic style, Elle threw on a pair of statement shades, occasionally taking them off to fully show off her radiant face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ww7el_0eSUSyMP00
Wow: Newly engaged model Romee Strijd put on a leggy display as she arrived at the Dior Paris Fashion Week show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjzLh_0eSUSyMP00
All smiles: The former Victoria's Secret Model, 26, wore a nude pinafore-style dress layered over a white sleeveless shirt from Christian Dior
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297h0w_0eSUSyMP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUaiB_0eSUSyMP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGdqk_0eSUSyMP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvLDb_0eSUSyMP00

Newly engaged model Romee Strijd put on a leggy display as she arrived at the Dior Paris Fashion Week show.

The former Victoria's Secret Model, 26, wore a nude pinafore-style dress layered over a white sleeveless shirt from Christian Dior, with the brand's distinctive initials stitched into the material.

She paired her outfit with cream Dior ankle boots, which also featured a black stamp on the heel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoWuh_0eSUSyMP00
Catwalk: The models were back doing what they do best, as the slew of cameramen captured their looks from multiple angles

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Going Places: Inside Robb Report’s March 2022 Issue

Click here to read the full article. What I love about menswear in 2022 is that a well-dressed guy has total freedom and opportunity to wear what he wants—and look good doing so. If laid-back and languorous is your thing, there are sophisticated brands that will enable that. If you’re inclined more toward tailoring, that’s great too; there are many who will join you in such elegant expression. Somewhere in the middle? Lucky you. Yours is the full panoply of fashion right now. With that in mind, for this style issue we profile two men at very opposite ends of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Alexa Demie Plays With Proportions in a Baggy Blue Tracksuit and White Pointed-Toe Booties During Paris Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Alexa Demie makes loungewear chic. The “Euphoria” star was spotted on Thursday while leaving her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. For the outfit, Demie wore a baggy blue tracksuit that featured white panels on the sleeves for a stylish touch. The coat came to the middle of her thighs and had puffy sleeves. On the lower half, her pants were oversized and had a wide-leg cut. For accessories, she wore a pair...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Rosario Dawson, Ariana DeBose and Emilia Jones attend the 2022 Virtuosos Award ceremony during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

This year's Virtuosos Award recipients, including West Side Story's Ariana DeBose and CODA star Emilia Jones, were recognized on Saturday evening during the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The coveted gong, presented by UGG, is awarded to a select group of actors whose 'noteworthy performances in film have...
MOVIES
