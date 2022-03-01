ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libyan lawmakers approve new govt, fueling tensions

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan lawmakers confirmed a new transitional government Tuesday, a move that is likely to lead to parallel administrations and fuel mounting tensions in a country that has been mired in conflict for the past decade. Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha submitted his Cabinet to the...

