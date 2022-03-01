Libyan lawmakers approve new govt, fueling tensions

Desperate civilians began fleeing a besieged Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor opened by Russia on Tuesday, as the number of refugees to flee the country hit more than two million. The exodus from Sumy, where 21 people were killed in Russian air strikes late Monday, comes despite Kyiv branding Moscow's renewed offer of escape routes from several cities as a publicity stunt, since many lead straight to Russia or its ally Belarus. The UN called for evacuees to be allowed to leave in whichever they direction they choose, after horrific scenes in which civilians have been shelled as they tried to escape, while thousands remain trapped in dire conditions. The war has sparked Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than two million people having crossed Ukraine's borders, according to the United Nations.

