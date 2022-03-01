ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball Sets Up 'Ultra God Mission' Arc with New Battles

By Evan Valentine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ultra God Mission has begun in Super Dragon Ball Heroes and with it, so to have the Z Fighters been dragged into the Super Space-Time Tournament which assembles heroes and villains from the Shonen franchise's past. With some surprising battles taking place in the latest episode of the spin-off anime...

