Critical Role Returns to Theaters for 7th Anniversary

Mystery Science Theater 3000 has offered fans a first look at Joel Robinson's iconic red jumpsuit ahead of his return in the show's upcoming thirteenth season, which is now in production. Robinson, played by series creator Joel Hodgson, was the series' original protagonist, before he was replaced by Mike Nelson (played by Michael J. Nelson) in the fifth season. The series' original run began on KTMA, a local channel in Minnesota, but when the station went bankrupt, Hodgon shopped it around to bigger networks. At the Comedy Channel (now Comedy Central, a change that happened two seasons into MST3K's run) and then the Sci-Fi Channel (now Syfy), the series lasted ten seasons. A Netflix revival in 2017 and 2018 brought the total to 12 before Hodgson crowdfunded the current, 13-season run, which will be produced in conjunction with Shout! Factory, who made news yesterday by acquiring the rights to ALF.
