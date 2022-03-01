ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Critical Role Returns to Theaters for 7th Anniversary

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritical Role is returning to theaters to celebrate its 7th anniversary later this month. Today, Critical Role announced that it would celebrate its 7th anniversary with a special broadcast on March 17th with special presentations at over 50 theaters across the United States, plus select theaters in Brazil the following day....

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Critical Role Says Goodbye to [SPOILER] for Now

Critical Role said goodbye to one of the founding "members" of the current adventuring party, at least for now. [Spoilers follow for the most recent episode of Critical Role.] The latest episode of Critical Role proved to be the last for guest cast member Robbie Daymond, ending a 14-episode stint on the main show. His character Dorian Storm departed for Emon with his brother Cyrus Wyvernwind, after Cyrus was falsely implicated for the destruction of the Moon Tower. Dorian helped Cyrus escape arrest and the pair were smuggled away by the party's patron Lord Eshteross. While Dorian had the option of staying with his friends, Eshteross noted that he and his brother would continue to be confused for one another, which would lead to complications if Dorian stayed in the city.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Critical Role Announces Elden Ring One-Shot

Critical Role will air a special Elden Ring-themed one-shot next week. Today, Critical Role announced that Bandai Namco had sponsored a one-shot inspired by the upcoming action-RPG game Elden Ring. Matthew Mercer will serve as the DM, with regular Critical Role cast members Marisha Ray and Sam Riegel joined by special guests Krystina Arielle, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Alexander Ward. Mulligan is a cast member and regular DM of Dimension 20, while Ward and Arielle are both TTRPG Let's Play veterans with multiple credits to their name. Ward is a cast member of the popular Vampire: The Masquerade series LA By Night, while Arielle has appeared on past Critical Role one-shots and is the host of the weekly Star Wars: The High Republic show.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Wings, Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Actress Farrah Forke, Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, star of NBC's Wings and Lois and Clark: The New Adventure of Superman, died on Friday, February 25th at the age of 54. Forke's family announced that she passed away at her home in Texas after a long battle with cancer. She portrayed the helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on Wings from 1990-1997 through Seasons 4-6, and was a love interest for Tim Daly's Joe and Steven Weber's Brian Hackett. She also played attorney Mayson Drake on Season 2 of ABC's Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1994-1995.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam O'brien
Person
Taliesin Jaffe
Person
Sam Riegel
Person
Marisha Ray
Person
Travis Willingham
Person
Ashley Johnson
Person
Matthew Mercer
ComicBook

Tim Considine, Spin and Marty and My Three Sons Actor, Dies at 81

Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Tease the Wolverine/Deadpool Crossover We've Been Waiting for on The Adam Project Red Carpet

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are teasing fans once again with another Wolverine and Deadpool crossover on the red carpet for The Adam Project. The original Netflix film will debut later in March, but for now, the red carpet premiere is taking place in New York City. Of course, since The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, everyone wants to see him back together again with Hugh Jackman. The two stars appeared together in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and have teased fans over and over again with a possible team-up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, we'll have to settle for seeing Jackman and Reynolds pose together for a photo op.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Role#Cinemark Theaters#Voice Actors#Video Game#Landmark Theaters#Cinepolis#State Of The Role#Ttrpg#Geek Sundry#Amazon Studios#D D#Wizards#Exandria
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Gives Fans New Hilarious Take On Marin

One hilarious My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has put an unexpected twist on the Winter 2022 anime season's fan favorite, Marin Kitagawa! The Winter 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching its end, and fans have already made their picks for which new series they are going to watch until the end. It's a competitive season given all of the major shows, for sure, as there are some titans vying for fan adoration this time around, but despite all of that there's been one new premiere that has made it to the top of many fans' lists for the season.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Makes Way For Season 3 Mitsuri

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan is getting ready for Mitsuri Kanroji's Season 3 comeback with cool cosplay! The second season of the massively popular anime has ended its run earlier this year, and while fans enjoyed the spectacle, there are many more things they are hoping to see in the anime's future. Luckily it wasn't too long after the second season came to an end that it was confirmed that a third season was already being planned. This new season will bring two more Hashira into the fold this time around, and one of them is the fan favorite Mitsuri Kanroji.
COMICS
Collider

How 'Critical Role' Adapted a Dungeons and Dragons Game Into 'The Legend of Vox Machina'

Adaptations are never easy. You have to satisfy an existing fanbase with high expectations for the project while also leaving the door open for newcomers who might not know anything about your pre-existing property. It’s a balance that is hard to find, one that has been done repeatedly to various successes. The latest in the long list of adaptations is Critical Role’s animated series of their first campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
Gresham Outlook

Eastside Theater returns to stage

East County youth theater to perform first in-person production in two years after pandemic halted shows. After two long years, Eastside Theater Company will return to the stage and kickoffs its 24th season with a production of "Law & Order: Nursery Rhyme Unit." The theater will put on eight performances with open seating tickets costing $5 and $15 for reserved seating. The eight shows are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 5; 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6; 7 p.m. Friday, March 11; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 and 4 p.m. Sunday...
GRESHAM, OR
ComicBook

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Teases Return of Joel for New Season

Mystery Science Theater 3000 has offered fans a first look at Joel Robinson's iconic red jumpsuit ahead of his return in the show's upcoming thirteenth season, which is now in production. Robinson, played by series creator Joel Hodgson, was the series' original protagonist, before he was replaced by Mike Nelson (played by Michael J. Nelson) in the fifth season. The series' original run began on KTMA, a local channel in Minnesota, but when the station went bankrupt, Hodgon shopped it around to bigger networks. At the Comedy Channel (now Comedy Central, a change that happened two seasons into MST3K's run) and then the Sci-Fi Channel (now Syfy), the series lasted ten seasons. A Netflix revival in 2017 and 2018 brought the total to 12 before Hodgson crowdfunded the current, 13-season run, which will be produced in conjunction with Shout! Factory, who made news yesterday by acquiring the rights to ALF.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Goes Viral All Thanks to One Professor's Akaza Cosplay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a beast these days. The anime is not only massive in Japan, but it has taken over the fandom across the world. With season two done, all eyes are on the horizon to see why Tanjiro does next. And until then, well – fans can keep going viral just like one professor did when they decided to cosplay as Akaza for his students.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy