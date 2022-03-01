Critical Role Returns to Theaters for 7th Anniversary

Critical Role said goodbye to one of the founding "members" of the current adventuring party, at least for now. [Spoilers follow for the most recent episode of Critical Role.] The latest episode of Critical Role proved to be the last for guest cast member Robbie Daymond, ending a 14-episode stint on the main show. His character Dorian Storm departed for Emon with his brother Cyrus Wyvernwind, after Cyrus was falsely implicated for the destruction of the Moon Tower. Dorian helped Cyrus escape arrest and the pair were smuggled away by the party's patron Lord Eshteross. While Dorian had the option of staying with his friends, Eshteross noted that he and his brother would continue to be confused for one another, which would lead to complications if Dorian stayed in the city.

