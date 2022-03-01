ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harley-Davidson suspends business in Russia: Reports

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson announced Tuesday it is suspending its business in Russia, including shipments of bikes, in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Harley-Davidson's decision comes after other automakers including General Motors and Germany's Daimler Truck halted business in Russia, according to Reuters.

According to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal , Harley-Davidson said in a statement, "In light of the crisis in Ukraine, Harley-Davidson has suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country."

"Our thoughts continue for the safety of the people of Ukraine and those impacted by the crisis," the company said.

The Business Journal notes that in 2020, Harley-Division classified Russia as one of 36 countries with "high potential" when it announced plans to exit markets with less potential.

But Russia was not included in a smaller list of markets described as being "priority" for the company, according to its annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has in the past been seen riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. One of the moments actually happened in 2010 in Ukraine during a gathering of bikers, Reuters reports. You can view a photo from that event at the top of this article.

While the US is Harley-Davidson's primary market, Europe is its second largest customer.

