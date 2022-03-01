ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
 2 days ago
© Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight I tested positive to COVID-19,” Morrison wrote in a Twitter thread Tuesday. “I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week.”

“I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests returning a negative result.”

Morrison shared that his wife and children have tested negative for the virus but will have to quarantine for a week due to them being close contacts.

Morrison also said he plans to continue his work on his prime minister duties in quarantine, focusing on his government's response to Russia's Ukraine invasion and devastating floods on Australia’s east coast.

"I will also be focused on our urgent response to the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine and Russia’s senseless aggression, staying in regular contact with our security and intelligence officials & our international partners, as well as working with the Treasurer to finalise the Budget,” Morrison said.

Morrison vowed to send $50 million in missiles, ammunition, and other military supplies in an effort to help Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.

The news comes as the U.S. shifts away from previous COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines employed during the more severe parts of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday eased its mask recommendation for most Americans, advising that 70 percent of residents living in areas of "low" or “medium” levels of COVID-19 community spread can go maskless.

Morrison announced in February that Australia would open its borders to international visitors after closing its borders for two years due to the pandemic.

Since November, Australia has allowed citizens and residents to travel in and out of the country, then admitted international students and some employees.

The Hill

