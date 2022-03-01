Bob Odenkirk says his 'heart incident' would have been fatal if he hadn't collapsed near a medic on the Better Call Saul set

Bob Odenkirk delved into his heart scare on the set of his acclaimed series Better Caul Saul on Tuesday's Today Show.

The 59-year-old actor revealed just how dire his condition could have been if he had made slightly different choices on July 27, 2021, when he collapsed after suffering a 'heart incident.'

According to sketch comedy legend, he was only alive because he stayed in an area with other actors on a break in filming, instead of going back to his trailer.

Hoda Kotb prompted Odenkirk to delve into how serious his condition had been when she asked where he had collapsed during filming.

He explained that he had just finished shooting a scene for Better Call Saul, but he opted to remain with other actors during their break instead of going off to his own trailer, where he wouldn't have been seen when he collapsed.

'We had gone off to our waiting area, and luckily I stayed in the area with the other actors, because if I'd gone to my trailer I wouldn't be here now,' he admitted to Kotb's shocked murmurs.

'So I went down and they set up the alarm and people came out,' he continued, citing the show's health officer Rosa Estrada as one of the people responsible for saving him.

He said she started to administer CPR and 'saved' his life because of it.

The actor was back to work on Better Call Saul by September of last year.

Earlier, he clarified that he hadn't suffered a heart attack, even though he had previously described his condition as a 'small heart attack.'

Odenkirk explained that 'heart doctors' had described what happened to him as a 'heart incident,' rather than a 'heart attack.'

'I don't know what the difference is. I was turning blue and not breathing and my heart was arhythmic, and it needed to get back to a rhythm,' he explained.

The Nobody actor added that he had had an 'epiphany' after his near-death experience that told him to appreciate what he already has.

'I'm having a very slow epiphany — even right now — and the epiphany was simply that my life is pretty damn great,' he shared. 'And I should appreciate it and the people around me.'

He added that other people often have epiphanies telling them to change something about their lives after getting close to death, but his came with the realization that he needed to appreciate how great his life had turned out to be.

'My epiphany is I need to appreciate what I have,' he said, before gushing about how nice people were to him on social media after his heart attack.

Odenkirk also looked back on his past as a comedy writer persevering through stints at Second City, Saturday Night Live and his cult sketch series Mr. Show.

He and Kotb got to talking about the iconic 'living in a van down by the river' sketch on Saturday Night Live that starred Chris Farley, which Odenkirk wrote.

'It's one of my favorite things that I ever did in show biz,' he said, adding that he told his daughter that doing the sketch each night at Second City was one of his greatest experiences.