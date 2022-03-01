ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Ansonia holds paczki eating contest on Fat Tuesday

By Kent Pierce
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGp4c_0eSUR1qM00

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – A Mardi Gras tradition in Ansonia that once had an uncertain future is gaining in popularity. The paczki eating contest had its largest field of contestants ever.

Eleven brave competitors had five minutes to swallow as many of the giant jelly donuts as they can. Paczkis are a polish and Slavic Fat Tuesday tradition. It’s a way to use up all the sugar and fat in the house before Lent.

“Before Lent, we eat and eat and eat and eat, and then we give it up for God,” said contestant Sharon Voroschak.

The contest is an Ansonia tradition that started in the late 1990s. For years, Eddy’s Bake Shop hosted it and supplied the baked goods.

“Unfortunately, Eddy’s has closed, but I wanted to keep that tradition going here in Ansonia,” explained Mayor David Cassetti (R – Ansonia). “It’s a wonderful tradition and it’s a feel-good event.”

So, the City now hosts it at the armory, with Paczkis from Big Y. Voroschak is the first-ever female contestant. She managed to eat five and is now full of dough…and sugar.

“I feel like going down to the Riverwalk and running, like 5 miles,” Voroschak said.

She did not come close to the amount put away by the winner, “Gentleman” Joe Menchetti. He ate ten. Believe it or not, he once ate 14 of these belly bombs. He is an experienced eater, and he definitely knows his way around a paczki.

“I won nine years in a row at Eddy’s before they got tired of me winning, so this is my tenth paczki eating contest in Ansonia,” Menchetti said.

Ansonia’s Mayor hopes that once everybody sees how much fun these folks had this year, they’ll have even more contestants next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Woman giving away donated prom dresses at Groton church

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mental health challenges all of us, especially children, have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic are very real. Tobie Files of Ledyard understands that now more than ever, our youth need to feel good about themselves. She’s going above and beyond to do her part. In 2018 and 2019, Files […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

VIRAL VIDEO: Southington police dance, lip-sync in the rain

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A video posted by the Southington Police Department has gone viral for dancing and lip-syncing in the rain to “It’s All Coming Back To Me” by Celine Dion. Officer Evan Olsson with Sgt. Matthew Hammell took the lead with Officers Neal Ayotte and Joe Richard singing backup. The police department posted the […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Yale students deliver letters to Mary Wade Home residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Creating a lasting connection with the community. Student-athletes from Yale University delivered nearly 400 letters on Friday to residents at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven. The letters were written by both students and volunteers with the local United Way. After almost two years of social distancing and isolation, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ansonia, CT
Food & Drinks
City
Ansonia, CT
Ansonia, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Ansonia, CT
Lifestyle
Ansonia, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
WTNH

Local group hoping to reopen Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Quinnipiac University first opened Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum in Hamden 10 years ago but was forced to close in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.   Quinnipiac, which owns the museum, said the museum would not reopen because of money issues. The university said it does not make enough money to […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Doctor discusses Wear Blue Day, screening for colorectal cancer

(WTNH) – On the first Friday in March, many wear blue to recognize the fight to end colorectal cancer. Dr. Sarah Canavan, a gastroenterologist with Connecticut GI and Hartford HealthCare is discussing Wear Blue Day and why screening is so vital. For more information visit hartfordhealthcare.org/services/digestive-health. Watch the video above for the full interview.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Tuesday#Food Drink#Polish#Slavic#Eddy S Bake Shop#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Fundraisers in CT: How to help Ukraine on a local level

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Connecticut may seem far from the action. However, there are dozens of fundraisers across the state that are directly linked to helping Ukrainians during this crisis. Those with – and without – ties to Ukraine are stepping up to show their support. Here’s how you […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

iHeartRadio celebrates International Women’s Day with panel

Conn. (WTNH) — iHeartMedia Connecticut is celebrating International Women’s Day with a special live stream event with a panel of Connecticut women. The event, sponsored by Pratt & Whitney, is dubbed “iHeartCommunities: Pretty Tough” and will take place on March 8. Stations The River 105.9 Kiss 95.7, Country 92.5, and KC101.3 will participate, with iHeartCommunities […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTNH

UConn relaxes vaccine restrictions, masks no longer required with some exceptions

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut announced Thursday it would be relaxing COVID-19 protocols, no longer requiring masks to be worn at most locations on its campuses. In a letter to the campus community, Radenka Maric, the school’s interim president, said that starting Friday masks will be recommended rather than required for students, […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate shooting on Broad Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) – Police are investigating a shooting on Broad Street in Hartford Thursday night. Officers responded to Broad Street around 8:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Police said the victim is a man in his thirties. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he’s listed in stable condition. […]
WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Waitress, Maple Sugar Demos & Greek Food Fest

(WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! On Saturday, head to The Institute for American Indian Studies for the Maple Sugar Fest for demos of traditional techniques. There are other opportunities to savor maple season! Reserve a spot at Flanders Sugar House for a syrup demo – filled with science, […]
FESTIVAL
WTNH

High school students take part in culinary competition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Managing a restaurant and running the kitchen are two different things. On Thursday, high school students from across the state competed to do just that. The teams are already top-rated in the state. Culinary is more than restaurants, especially in 2022. Gas burners, dry racks, and groceries were the only items […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

State prepares bird flu plan after recent cases discovered

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in Connecticut are enacting a bird flu plan statewide, keeping an eye on bird flu after cases were detected in mallard ducks in New London County. The highly pathogenic avian influenza or HPAI was discovered in a backyard flock of mallard ducks in Southeastern Connecticut by a vigilant resident. Connecticut […]
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
WTNH

CDC lists all 8 Conn. counties in ‘low’ COVID-19 category

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent study out of Japan, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, looked at the stealth variant, BA.2 also known as sub omicron. It accounts for roughly 3 to 4% of cases in Connecticut right now. “In this study, they found that at least in the lab that it looks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy