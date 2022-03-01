ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

Park service to discuss future of several Outer Banks homes in danger of collapse

By Sarah Fearing
 5 days ago

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore will hold a public discussion on Wednesday about some oceanfront homes that are in danger of collapsing onto the beach.

The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building at 23646 N.C. Highway 12, Rodanthe.

2-story home collapses into sea near Cape Hatteras

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac, Dare County Commissioner Danny Couch and Dare County Planning Director Noah Gillam will be at the in-person meeting to discuss recent and potential future problems and answer questions.

The meeting comes on the heels of a five-bedroom home’s recent collapse at 24183 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier.

After the home’s collapse, the National Park Service said debris was found along about 15 miles of beachline. The beach near the site of the collapse was also temporarily closed to visitors because the debris could be hazardous.

According to the National Park Service, there are more homes that could collapse.

Beach erosion poses a problem for the Outer Banks, especially for waterfront homes. Millions of dollars have been spent on nourishment plans to restore the beaches .

