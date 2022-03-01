ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WV

Monroe County voting precincts change

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sV3EF_0eSUQCMT00

UNION, W.V. (WVNS) – On January 5, 2022, the Monroe County Commission entered an order reducing the number of voting precincts in the county from 18 to 11.

The reasons for these reductions include:

  • Over 50% of our voters are now taking advantage of Early Voting
  • Some precincts don’t have indoor restrooms
  • Some precincts need renovations
  • Poll workers are getting harder and harder to recruit.

Once the Commission voted on this reduction, it is the County Clerk’s Office responsibility to notify voters of these changes.

Princeton Police looking for drive-by shooting suspect

Anyone who’s voting precinct has changed as a result of this will receive a letter from the Clerk’s Office in the next few weeks. Also enclosed with a new wallet voter registration card. This reduction will be in effect for the May 10, 2022 Primary Election.

If you should receive a letter and have any questions, please feel free to contact the Monroe County Commission at 772-3096.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Mercer County works to tackle dilapidated buildings

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Officials from Mercer County, Bluefield, and Princeton met with the State Auditors office to discuss the dilapidated building issue in the area. With more than one thousand structures ready to come down, Lori Mills, the Mercer County Dilapidated Structures Officer, said the situation can be overwhelming. However, overwhelming situations call […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Superintendent Toman receives evaluation

PRINCETON, W.V. (WVNS) – Mercer County Schools has performed their required yearly evaluation of Superintendent Ed Toman. West Virginia Boards of Education are required by state law to perform annual evaluations of their superintendents. Mercer County Schools describes the difficulties faced both by Toman during this year as well as the difficulties faced by the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, WV
Monroe County, WV
Government
County
Monroe County, WV
WVNS

New business opens in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — A business shut down due to the pandemic is reborn in Tazewell County. For the last ten months, Signco, a Chicago-based company worked to set up shop in Bluefield, Virginia. The company invested six hundred and fifty thousand dollars into the new location. Along with it, the opening of the […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Justice appoints Brett McMillion as Director of the WVDNR

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today, March 4, 2022, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will be under the guidance of Director Brett McMillion. Former director of the WVDNR Steve McDaniel announced his retirement and his transition to a advisory role earlier this year. Justice has since evaluated countless potential […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Sign manufacturer to open facility in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Today, March 4, 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) announced Signco, a Chicago-based custom sign manufacturer, is investing $650,000 to open a manufacturing facility in Tazewell County According to Gov. Youngkin, the facility will be located in the former MC Signs facility on Industrial Park Road in Bluefield, Virginia. The opening […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Bluefield University holds traffic forum with local and state law enforcement

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University recently held a traffic forum where police and students engaged in conversations. The Virginia State Police, Bluefield, Virginia Police, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department traveled to the university to talk to students about the do’s and do nots of what to do at a traffic stop. They also hosted […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Precincts#Princeton Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Renovations underway at Mullens Community Pool

MULLENS, WV (WVNS)– Repairs to the community pool in Mullens are now underway. The long-awaited project is a partnership between the City of Mullens and the City of Mullens Foundation.The foundation campaigned for the last two years to raise enough funds to refurbish the community pool all in an effort to revitalize the community and […]
MULLENS, WV
WVNS

Public Works gearing up for spring cleaning in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley is gearing up for it’s annual spring cleanup. People in Beckley can leave items they want to dispose of on the curb on April 4, 2022. The city will not pick up certain items including tires, hazardous waste, petroleum products, demolition materials, batteries liquids, washers, dryers, refrigerators, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Overturned truck in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– An overturned tractor-trailer is now upright at the McDowell St underpass in Welch, McDowell County. According to Welch Police, the call came in just before 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022. Welch Fire Department, Police, and EMS are on scene and investigating. Traffic is down to one lane. No word on the […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Schools Spring Break now ‘Reimagined’

PRINCETON, W.V. (WVNS) – Mercer County Schools announced Spring Break days for schools have changed due to snow days so far this year. Snow days have claimed four of the five spring break days so far. If Mercer County Schools doesn’t have any more snow days, then students and staff will have only Monday, April […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WVNS

Manchin, Capito announce $6.3 million to improve water infrastructure

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $6,313,780 from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 22 West Virginia watersheds and flood protection sites to be repaired. “Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. That’s why in our […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

Leaders in the Two Virginias react to State of the Union

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Leaders across the Two Virginias are reacting to President Biden’s historic State of the Union address. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said Tuesday night’s speech marked the beginning of a comeback as COVID-19 restrictions ease up across the country. Kaine said the country is seeing widespread economic growth and he supports the […]
U.S. POLITICS
WVNS

WV Schools for Deaf and Blind ready to welcome students back after fire

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Faculty at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) are preparing for students to return to campus next week after the destruction of key buildings due to a large fire. The fire destroyed the Administration Building and the computer servers inside. The cause of the fire is […]
RALEIGH, NC
WVNS

Local students continue to make West Virginia proud

FAIRLY, WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Every once in a while, high school students capture the attention of the media, county officials, and even state senators for their accomplishments. For our region, such students of Greenbrier East High School’s InvenTeams have done just that, and more. The InvenTeams club, lead by teacher and mentor Kevin Warfield, […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The Oaks rehabilitation facility opens in Beckley

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – A new rehabilitation facility opened in Beckley for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues The Oaks at FMRS will host a program that provides residential treatment for 12 men at a time, as well as a detox program for up to eight co-ed residents. The Oaks will provide high […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Ronceverte City Hall temporarily moves location due to black mold

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS)– One Greenbrier County community’s city hall is temporarily moving locations. The temporary Ronceverte City Hall will be at 687 Edgar Ave. A reason for the move is to renovate doors and the hardwood flooring. “There was water running underneath it, a good bit of water and there’s black mold all throughout the […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
WVNS

WVNS

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy