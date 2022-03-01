Springfield IHOP gives away pancakes to support Children’s Miracle Network
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – IHOPs around the Ozarks are taking advantage of International Pancake Day by offering guests a free stack of pancakes to support CoxHealth’s Children’s Miracle Network.
Guests can pick up a free stack of pancakes from IHOP locations in Springfield, Branson, and Rolla and donate to the Children’s Miracle Network .
