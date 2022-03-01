ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best US Beaches Of 2022 Named By Tripadvisor Study

 6 days ago
Tripadvisor has released their choices for the best beaches in the United States based on reviews given by travelers.

To come up with their picks, Tripadvisor awards what they call their “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best” highest honor by going over reviews and opinions collected from travelers and reviews from travelers who’ve dined out. The company looks over reviews from around the world over a 12-month period. There are two levels, Tripadvisor says: Best of the Best and Traveler’s Choice.

The quality and quantity of reviews and ratings is taken into account during the research. The company looks at businesses and destinations that consistently receive top reviews. To be eligible, Tripadvisor says, “a property, business, destination or point of interest must have been listed on Tripadvisor for at least 12 months, must receive a threshold number of reviews within the evaluation period of that award, and must maintain or exceed a minimum bubble rating on Tripadvisor.”

The Top 25 best beaches in the U.S. are:

1. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area: Puako, Hawaii

2. Siesta Beach: Siesta Key, Florida

3. Poipu Beach Park: Poipu, Hawaii

4. Moonstone Beach: Cambria, California

5. Kailua Beach Park: Kailua, Hawaii

6. Driftwood Beach: Jekyll Island, Georgia

7. Ruby Beach: Olympic National Park, Washington

8. Cannon Beach: Cannon Beach, Oregon

9. La Jolla Cove: La Jolla, California

10. Ho’okipa Beach Park: Paia, Hawaii

11. Pensacola Beach: Pensacola, Florida

12. Henderson Beach State Park: Destin, Florida

13. Ocean City Beach: Ocean City, Maryland

14. St. Augustine Beach: St. Augustine Beach, Florida

15. Coronado Beach: Coronado, California

16. Coligny Beach: Hilton Head, South Carolina

17. Ka’anapali Beach: Lahaina, Hawaii

18. Fort Lauderdale Beach: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

19. Treasure Island Beach: Treasure Island, Florida

20. Port Aransas Beach: Port Aransas, Texas

21. Panama City Beach: Panama City Beach, Florida

22. St. Pete Beach: St. Pete Beach, Florida

23. Ogunquit Beach: Ogunquit, Maine,

24. Clearwater Beach: Clearwater, Florida

25. Waikiki Beach: Honolulu, Hawaii

By Douglas Jones, KOAA.

#Siesta Beach#Beach Park#Beaches#Moonstone Beach#Traveler S Choice
