Presidential Election

Biden ente​​rs first State of the Union with second lowest approval on record

By Analysis by Harry Enten
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — President Joe Biden gives his first State of the Union address at a time of international upheaval. Polling shows that Americans don't trust Biden when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It's the latest manifestation of how American satisfaction with Biden and the direction of...

Old Buzzard
2d ago

Ii feel that if their approval rate drops below 40%. They should resign the office. And that goes for Congress also.

JJ
2d ago

“Businesses, don’t lower wages. Cut costs!” said Biden with a straight face during record inflation. 🤡💩

