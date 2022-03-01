Belhaven University earns Carnegie classification

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Belhaven University (BU) earned a “Doctoral/Professional University” status by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning.

The ranking includes 472 doctoral institutions that award at least 20 research/scholarship doctoral degrees each year. The classification recognized BU’s Doctor of Business Administration and Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership.

“I’m thankful for a gifted group of faculty and academic leaders who have created programs for doctoral students that are flexible, accessible and high-quality,” said BU President Roger Parrott.

