'Please let this stop!' Strictly's Motsi Mabuse fears she'll never get to see husband Evgenij Voznyuk's hometown of Kharkiv in Ukraine after it's attacked by Russian forces

Her husband was born in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv.

And Motsi Mabuse, 40, has admitted her fears that she'll never see husband Evgenij Voznyuk's hometown after it was attacked by Russian forces.

The professional dancer revealed on Twitter that they'd booked flights to visit Kharkiv back in 2020, but had to postpone it because of lockdown.

On Monday, Motsi tweeted: '2020 we booked our flights to spend Easter in Kharkiv and return a day before my birthday, because of lockdown we cancelled the trip.

'2021 we were still on lockdown! 2022 seems I will never see the town my husband was born. He wanted to show me his motherland! #Kharkiv.

'Hopefully one day!! Another day filled with horror! Please let this stop.'

Russia stepped up shelling of Ukraine´s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and pounded several civilian buildings. More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly killed when Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city of about 50,000 people between Kharkiv and Kyiv.

On Tuesday, sharing a video of a Russian airstrike hitting Kharkiv's iconic Freedom Square, Motsi wrote: 'I am just speechless!!!!!!!!!!!'

Later in the day, she returned and tweeted: 'Stop saying Ukraine people are inspiring !!!!! It's not inspiring seeing woman and children suffer!!! It's sad' alongside a quote from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 44.

His quote read: 'Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go.

'Do prove that you are indeed Europeans, and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine.'

It comes after Motsi updated concerned fans on the welfare of her husband's parents, who last week she revealed were stranded in Ukraine.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge wrote on Twitter that she and her Ukrainian husband were 'in contact' with her in-laws but there is 'nothing they can do.'

Motsi's Saturday afternoon update read: 'We are contact with them ! The spend more than half the day yesterday in the bunkers !!!

'In Kharkiv there are heavy battles so we can't get to them ! At the moment there is nothing we can do . We did try to get them earlier in Germany.'

On Instagram later in the day, the South African-German dancer shared a harrowing image of her mother-in-law in the bunker.

'My mother last few days, they have spent most of their time in the basement! It is winter cold, no heating.

'They tried to buy food but we're not capable to get anything. We are in contact every few hours . They will sleep there tonight,' she explained.

In another impassioned post shared to her Story, Motsi wrote: 'The question why didn't they leave earlier is not relevant and innocent children & people are suffering for what ??? They have build their homes , their lives.

'They have to build and again it's being destroyed for what ???? Is this what peace looks like ? Is this your Putin bring peace?'

She continued on a still-poignant note: 'Every night we sleep not knowing what the news will be the next day !!!!! But to receive a call at 05:00 hearing a mother cry filled with fear telling us she loves us is nothing I wish apon anyone.

'Thank you to all who have taken time to write, I am trying to not make this about me, I am in conflict as to how much I will open my private life but I know many Ukrainian people and it's personal. It's family.'

Last week, Motsi revealed her husband's parents were unable to reach the Polish border, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

The Strictly star took to Twitter to say she was 'heartbroken' after she had spoken to her 'crying' mother-in-law who has 'no possibility' of fleeing to Poland.

A fearful Motsi wrote: 'It's heartbreaking hearing my mother in law crying this morning, afraid and there absolutely nothing we can do! Just Sad honestly.'

'Our parents have been told to go outside and to switch off water &gas ! They have no possibility to get to the polish border.'

She had previously tweeted: 'This cannot be happening!!!!!!!!!!!' and asked for 'prayers for Ukraine and the world'.

Motsi and Evgenij married in 2017 and share a daughter whose name has never been publicly revealed.