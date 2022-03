DALLAS — Dallas County aims to end the HIV Epidemic by 2030 through a multipronged campaign that promotes HIV prevention, testing, treatment and substance abuse recovery. New diagnoses of HIV continue and one in eight people unknowingly live with HIV. Knowing your HIV status and taking steps to prevent further transmission will go a long way towards ending HIV in Dallas. The Dallas County Ending the HIV Epidemic Campaign focuses on information and resources that provide hope for eliminating the HIV epidemic. Information can be found at EndHIVDallasCounty.org.

