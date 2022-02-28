ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

New Study: Majority of States Lack Basic Free Speech Protections Against Frivolous Lawsuits

By Institute for Free Speech
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Washington, DC, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent Trend Shows More States Adopting Strong Anti-SLAPP Laws,Four State Houses Have Already Approved New or Improved Proposals in 2022

WASHINGTON – Most states do a poor job of protecting their citizens from frivolous lawsuits intended to stifle free speech, according to a new study released today by the Institute for Free Speech. The 50-state “report card” evaluates the strength of legal procedures to protect free speech in court for each state and the District of Columbia and assigns them letter grades – while also making recommendations for policymakers on how they can improve their laws.

“Our legal system is broken in too many states and allows those with deep pockets to threaten critics with financial ruin if they don’t shut up,” said Institute for Free Speech President David Keating. “A state without an anti-SLAPP law is a state hostile to free speech. A strong anti-SLAPP law is one of the best and easiest protections for free speech that states can provide. Every state should have one, and make sure it covers as much speech as possible.”

Thirty-one states were given grades of Ds or Fs, an indication of how widespread the risk from frivolous lawsuits is to American citizens’ free speech. While the median grade was a D, 16 states plus Washington, D.C. earned “A” or “B” grades in the report. In all, 32 jurisdictions (31 states + D.C.) currently provide at least some protection against lawsuits that threaten free speech.

The potential victims of non-existent or weak anti-SLAPP laws are numerous and transcend political and ideological divides, which is why strong anti-SLAPP laws often enjoy nearly unanimous bipartisan support when adopted. In recent years, beneficiaries of robust anti-SLAPP laws have included journalists, environmental activists, citizens speaking at government meetings, conservative Christians, Hollywood filmmakers, scientists, people leaving Yelp reviews, people who post on social media, podcasters, anti-abortion groups, labor unions, public officials, community advocates and more.

The First Amendment enshrines strong protections for free speech and free expression. However, all too often, legal action or the mere threat of it can have a chilling effect on speech. Speakers who criticize a big corporation or wealthy individual risk being dragged into court with a frivolous defamation lawsuit, also known as a strategic lawsuit against public participation, or SLAPP. Even when the First Amendment is on your side, the financial costs and risks of such a legal battle are enough to force many Americans into self-censorship.

Anti-SLAPP laws are designed to limit the risk to speakers. Strong anti-SLAPP laws create procedures that make it easier for speakers to get frivolous cases dismissed quickly. They force plaintiffs to show that their case has merit before forcing speakers to bear significant legal costs. Strong laws also give speakers a right to immediately appeal an adverse ruling and force losing plaintiffs to pay a speaker’s legal fees for fighting off the SLAPP.

The study also makes recommendations for policymakers on how to improve free speech protections in their state. The authors hold up the Uniform Law Commission’s (ULC) model anti-SLAPP statute, the Uniform Public Expression Protection Act (UPEPA) produced in 2020, as the gold standard – while outlining specific changes to existing laws that would meet that standard. The ULC is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization of state commissioners on uniform laws that recommends and drafts model state legislation.

“Most of the states that received D grades have a fundamental flaw in their statute: covering too little speech,” said Keating. “Nearly all of those states could earn ‘A’ or ‘B’ grades simply by modifying their laws to protect the same kinds of speech covered by the Uniform Law Commission’s Model Act.”

Despite the high number of states with lackluster grades, in recent years there has been an increasing trend of states enacting strong anti-SLAPP laws to fix the problem. In 2022 alone, bills in at least five states have strong prospects of passing.

Already five states are considering adopting the ULC’s model statute this year: Iowa and Kentucky, which would be new laws, and Missouri, Hawaii, and Indiana, to greatly improve existing laws. The Iowa and Kentucky bills have already passed the House in each state by unanimous votes. Hawaii’s Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously passed a bill based on the ULC model. Other states are expected to see new bills based on the ULC model act introduced later this year.

In late February, strong majorities in the Arizona and Maryland lower chambers passed bills proposing substantial improvements to their existing laws.

There are four excellent new state laws adopted in the last three years (out of 16 states with strong laws):

  • Colorado and Tennessee in 2019 (new or effectively new)
  • New York in 2020 (big improvements)
  • Washington in 2021 (new)

Other relatively recent enactments:

  • Kansas was in 2016 (another “A” grade)
  • Oklahoma in 2014 (another “A”)
  • Nevada substantially improved its law in 2013 (also an “A”)

Outside the United States, there is a significant effort underway in the European Union to enact an anti-SLAPP measure.

MORE ABOUT THE STUDY

“Anti-SLAPP Statutes: A Report Card,” authored by attorney Dan Greenberg and Institute for Free Speech President David Keating, evaluates the strength of anti-SLAPP protections across America. The report considers several key components of these laws and assigns each state an overall numerical rating and letter grade. The report also includes an appendix providing a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction summary of the statute in each state and Washington D.C., including cites to both statutory text and some relevant case law.

Thirty-one states and the District of Columbia have functioning anti-SLAPP statutes that provide at least some useful procedural protections for some speakers in court. But the study finds 12 of those 32 laws have a severe flaw resulting in “D” grades. According to the report, 11 of these states “could improve their grades to ‘B-’ or better” by simply covering more speech. Weak anti-SLAPP laws either only protect speech about particular topics or speech in certain forums, such as before a government body. Strong laws protect any speech about a matter of public importance in any forum, whether in newspapers, social media, online reviews, or anywhere else.

Nineteen states do not have an anti-SLAPP law, leaving citizens at high risk of being sued into silence with a meritless case. The report recommends these states adopt the model anti-SLAPP act drafted by the Uniform Law Commission.

To read the report, click here. To view an interactive map with each state’s grade, learn how states can improve their scores, and more, click here.

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR FREE SPEECH

The Institute for Free Speech promotes and defends the First Amendment rights to freely speak, assemble, publish, and petition the government through strategic litigation, communication, activism, training, research, and education.

###

Kathleen Van De Wille Signal Group 4103023282 kvandewille@signaldc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Times of San Diego

California Joins Handful of States Seeking Stronger Laws to Protect Election Workers

Lawmakers in California and Oregon are calling for tougher legislation to protect election workers in response to a wave of threats and harassment. The threats, inspired by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 vote was rigged against him, continue, inspiring office holders to craft proposals that range from attempts to better protect election workers’ privacy to making harassment of such employees felonies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters put on probation and suspended from legal practice

A Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 have been placed on probation by the state Supreme Court. The court on Tuesday suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed their suspension by placing them on a year-long probation instead. The couple will be able to practice law during this time but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension...
LAW
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Washington Dc#Defamation Lawsuit#Labor Union#American#Christians
The Independent

‘Designed to stifle Native American votes’: Indigenous tribes sue to block North Dakota gerrymandering

Two Native American tribes and tribal members have sued North Dakota’s principal election official over newly drawn political boundaries they argue illegally dilute votes from Indigenous communities.The lawsuit filed in US District Court earlier this month alleges that the map – approved by the state’s Republican-dominated legislature and signed into law by GOP Governor Doug Burgum last fall – “guarantees voters living on these two tribal reservations face a no-win scenario before each election even begins”, according to plaintiff Zachery S King with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.The Turtle Mountain Band and Spirit Lake Tribe allege...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Supreme Court considers whether Biden administration properly ditched Trump immigration rule

Whenever partisan control of the White House changes hands, old policies are junked and new ones, often exactly the opposite, are installed. But there’s a process that must be followed. And several members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed suspicious the Biden administration was skirting the requirements in its zeal to get rid of a Trump administration rule that made it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Washington Times

Biden DOJ sues Missouri over law to protect Second Amendment rights

The Biden administration sued Missouri this week over a state law that aims to upend some federal firearm restrictions. Missouri enacted the Second Amendment Preservation Act in June, which makes it unlawful for state and local law enforcement to enforce federal laws that encroach upon the Second Amendment rights of Missourians.
MISSOURI STATE
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Anchorage Daily News

Supreme Court to review federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children. The high court said Monday it would take the case that presents the most significant legal challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act since it was passed in 1978. The law has long been championed by Native American leaders as a means of preserving their families and culture.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Block Bill Banning Racist Hair Discrimination

After Republicans voted to block a bill that would ban race-based hair discrimination, Democratic members of Congress vowed to bring the legislation back up for another vote in the coming weeks. On Monday — the last day of Black History Month — the Crown Act failed to pass the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

781K+
Followers
397K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy