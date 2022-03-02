ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refresh Your Beauty Stash & Save on Coveted Skincare, Haircare, & Tools at Dermstore’s Up to 20% off Sale

By Taylor Jeffries
 1 day ago
It’s time to deck your shelves with the ultimate beauty refresh. Make this spring all about cleaning out the old for the must-haves brands. And if you’ve had your eyes on a couple already, then just wait until you hear this news. Dermstore is offering up to 20% off on select skincare , haircare , makeup, and tool and devices with the code REFRESH . You have until midnight March 10th to snag a couple of cult-favorites brands like Dr. Dennis Gross, Sunday Riley and First Aid Beauty . For those who like to keep their beauty clean and cruelty-free, don’t worry because this sale has that too, from ILIA to La Roche Posay .

Whatever your current beauty need is, Dermstore ’s sale is the perfect opportunity to save and refresh your collection. There’s a fabulous amount of famed moisturizers, cleansers , and eye creams to transform your skin and last you until the end of the year. So, check out below our favorite products at Dermstore’s beauty sale including brands like Olaplex to NuFace.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (6 oz.)

One swipe of this creamy moisturizer instantly feels soothing and hydrating for a long time. It’s an incredible remedy for those with extremely dry skin or eczema. Forget about irritating skin and start taking pleasure in this moisture-rich formula. We swear your skin will thank you and want more afterward.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (6 oz.)

Buy now

Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 3.3 fl. oz.

Damage hair becomes easily fixable with this reparative hair mask . The game-changing formula moisturizes, smooths, and adds shine to all hair types. As a result, Olaplex’s No. 8 hair mask reveals healthier and stronger hair than ever before.

Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 3.3 fl. oz.

Buy now

Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream 15ml

If you’re undereye is in need of a rescue, this color-correcting eye cream is your new beauty hero. It noticeably brightens, firms, and reduces wrinkles with its massaging tip. If the price was a concern before, then this sale gives you the chance to buy this lavish product now.

Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream 15ml

Buy now

NuFACE Mini (2 piece)

Now, you can get your daily facial on the go with this NuFace mini . This portable device offers a mini face lift in five minutes as it firms the skin and tones the facial muscles. It also comes with a hydrating gel primer to achieve glow-worthy results.

NuFACE Mini (2 piece)

Buy now

Supergoop!® Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 1.7 fl. oz.

Regardless of the current weather, sunscreen is always essential to wear all year long. This Supergoop sunscreen features a weightless formula that protects, strengthens, and softens the skin. It also doubles a makeup gripping primer. From the checkout cart to your face, you won’t even remember it’s there.

Supergoop!® Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 1.7 fl. oz.

Buy now

SheKnows

General Hospital Shock in Store: Could One of These Five Suspects ‘B’ Haunting Elizabeth?

Elizabeth wants to know who is haunting her, but she may not like the answer. Almost a year after Franco’s death on General Hospital, Elizabeth Webber had finally decided it was time to move on and see where things between her and Dr. Hamilton Finn could go romantically. She removed her wedding ring and placed it in her kitchen drawer as a sign it was time to inch toward the future. Unfortunately, that is when the past came back and haunt her.
ENTERTAINMENT
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison Opens Up About the Rare Disease That Shaped His Childhood

For those who are unaware, today, February 28, marks Rare Disease Day, a movement that works towards equity in health care, social opportunity and access to diagnosis and treatment for people living with a rare disease. General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) took to social media to honor the day by opening up about his childhood experience of growing up with Legg Calve Perthes disease.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Big Twist Can’t Get Here Soon Enough — Plus, What’s With Everyone Being So Unlikeable?

They say there are a million stories in the naked city, but there was only one in Los Angeles this week, at least until Friday rolled around. The last day of the week gave us a break from the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor story, which had a couple of dramatic highs and some cringe-worthy lows. But that “relief” came in the form of Paris and Carter, a pairing whose story is not exactly grabbing viewers…
TV SERIES
SheKnows

In a Series of Enviably Joyful Photos, General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Hint at Just How Much Fun They ‘Squeezed Into Three Days’ Away

A little downtime always does the body and soul a bit of good. It may have been a crazy, drama-filled time in Port Charles over the last few days, for Carly, yes, with her impending divorce, but especially for Peter and those he’s taunted for what seemed like a lifetime. However, for real-life loves Wes Ramsey and Laura Wright things were anything but.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Zoë Kravitz is Seriously Giving Us Matrix Vibes In New Red Carpet Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Zoë Kravitz is undeniably one of the coolest people on the planet and we’ve been on the edge of our seats, waiting impatiently for any update about her role as Catwoman in the upcoming Batman movies. Not only is she one of the coolest people, but she always has one of the coolest red carpet looks out there. This time, she’s giving us Matrix vibes with her new ensemble and we’re obsessed.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

The Real-Life Story of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Is Just as Wacky as The Dropout Makes It Seem

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. So far, 2022 has been the year that the entertainment industry has shined a light on the scammers of the world. We all were on the edge of our seats when Inventing Anna came out, showing the rise and fall of socialite scammer Anna Delvey. On March 3, another mini-series is coming out that’ll keep you guessing. You probably have seen previews for Hulu’s upcoming The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried. But did you know it’s based on a real-life, utterly bizarre story that actually happened?
ENTERTAINMENT
Marie Claire

The 16 Best Retinol Creams to Add to Your Skincare Routine

Any skincare expert will tell you that anti-aging and retinol are inextricably linked. So why is this potent anti-wrinkle ingredient still so mystifying? Some people say retinol is the best thing that ever happened to them; others complain that it leaves their skin red and dry. Because it's never too early (or too late!) to stave off the signs of aging, we looked to the experts to decode retinol—or is it retinoids?—in the simplest of terms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
