TownTalk Show On-Demand: Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation

With the advent of 4G LTE and 5G cellular technologies, legacy cellular networks that support the cargo tracking industry are becoming obsolete. For cold chain or perishable providers who rely on 2G and 3G networks for their perishable tracking programs, these turndowns present potential disruptions in their ability to access real-time location and temperature data about their active shipments. Cargo tracking technologies are adapting quickly to this changing cellular infrastructure, and stakeholders need to transition to the next generation of real-time trackers to avoid disruptions.
