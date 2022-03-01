TownTalk Show On-Demand: Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation

Adena Friedman grew up hanging out at the trading desk at investment firm T. Rowe Price—her father’s workplace—and calls herself a “big believer” in the power of capitalism. But it’s become evident, she says, that capitalism isn’t easily accessible to all. Less than 3% of venture capital in the U.S. goes to women-led companies and only 1% to Black and Latinx founders. Friedman believes Nasdaq, the exchange founded in 1971 to expand access to financial markets, has a role to play in ensuring “capitalism works for everyone.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO