Krapf appointed President of the Global TV Group

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022-- Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services (DHS), a division of Donohoe, today announced the appointments of two vice presidents. Neeta Mayur has been promoted to vice president, revenue management, and Seon Heo has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing. Mayur will be responsible for further growing Donohoe’s transient RevPAR index and driving overall share to its portfolio with special attention directed towards ramping up new hotels and assisting challenged properties in her new role. As vice president of sales and marketing, Heo will assist Donohoe’s sales leaders to increase its share of the returning corporate, association, legal, citywide, government and extended stay business.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO