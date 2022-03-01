ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krapf appointed President of the Global TV Group

Advanced Television
 7 days ago

Martin Krapf, Non-Executive Board member of Screenforce Germany, has been appointed as the new President of the Global TV Group, the grouping of TV broadcasters and sales houses’ trade bodies in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Latin America. He will work together with Catherine MacLeod, President...

advanced-television.com

The Associated Press

Nathan Turner Appointed President of Fastems LLC

WEST CHESTER, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022-- Fastems, a leading builder and developer of intelligent CNC automation and software for high-mix-low-volume manufacturers, has named Nathan Turner President of its US operations at Fastems LLC. Mr. Turner brings more than 30 years of automation experience to this role. He is motivated, energized, and positioned to lead Fastems’ growth and expansion in North, Central, and South Americas. He will oversee Fastems’ sales, engineering, and support teams in this region.
Total Food Service

Oak View Group Appoints Kenneth Gaber President, Food Services, OVG Facilities

Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for both the sports and live entertainment industries, recently announced that Kenneth Gaber has joined the company to lead its hospitality division, as president, food services, OVG Facilities. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Gaber starts his new role effective immediately and will report to Chris Granger, CEO, Oak View Group Facilities.
gmauthority.com

GM Appoints Jeffrey Morrison As Vice President, Global Purchasing And Supply Chain

GM has appointed Jeffrey Morrison as vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. Morrison’s appointment comes a week after GM’s previous VP of Global Purchase and Supply Chain, Shilpan Amin, was promoted to senior vice president and president of GM International. Amin was promoted to replace long-serving GM International boss Steve Kiefer, who was elected to retire.
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Donohoe Hospitality Services Appoints Two Vice Presidents

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022-- Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services (DHS), a division of Donohoe, today announced the appointments of two vice presidents. Neeta Mayur has been promoted to vice president, revenue management, and Seon Heo has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing. Mayur will be responsible for further growing Donohoe’s transient RevPAR index and driving overall share to its portfolio with special attention directed towards ramping up new hotels and assisting challenged properties in her new role. As vice president of sales and marketing, Heo will assist Donohoe’s sales leaders to increase its share of the returning corporate, association, legal, citywide, government and extended stay business.
BUSINESS
