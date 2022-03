Rafael dos Anjos was satisfied when UFC President Dana White revealed Islam Makhachev was the one that said no to stepping up to face him at UFC 272. After it was revealed Rafael Fiziev was forced out of the fight due to COVID-19, Makhachev said he would take the fight. dos Anjos quickly called his bluff and after that, it was announced Renato Moicano took the fight and will now fight the Brazilian.

UFC ・ 19 HOURS AGO