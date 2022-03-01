ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSDH: 254 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 62 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count

By News 9
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GO4A_0eSUN8av00

Sixty-two virus-related deaths and 254 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state since Monday, according to daily numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

A total of 1,021,849 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The provisional death count rose to 14,674, the state health department said Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is 845, the health department said.

Currently, 4,483 Oklahomans are considered active cases in the state, OSDH said.

As of Feb. 22, 5,707,196 total vaccine doses have been administered with 2,765,287 Oklahomans receiving at least one dose. More than 2,212,000 Oklahomans have completed both inoculations or are fully vaccinated, making 55.9 % of the eligible Oklahoma population is fully vaccinated.

About 523 Oklahomans are currently in acute care OSDH-licensed facilities with 125 in the ICU and 27 are currently in other types of facilities due to COVID-19. Out of the 523 hospitalizations, 43 are pediatric hospitalizations, OSDH said.

Previous Day: OSDH: 2,106 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 71 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count

Click here to view the appointment scheduler and questionnaire.

Stitt released a statement on Nov. 7, 2020 and asked Oklahomans "to do the right thing" and to follow CDC guidelines -- practice social distancing, wear a face mask and wash your hands regularly -- to help slow the spread.

On Sept. 8, 2020, the state health department said it has begun the transition to include antigen test results in the state's data collection and reporting system. A positive antigen test result is considered a "probable" case, while a positive molecular test result is considered a "confirmed" case.

Antigen testing is a rapid test that can be completed in less than an hour. Molecular tests usually take days before results are made available.

On July 15, 2020, Stitt said he had tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first governor in the country to test positive for the virus. He has since posted video updates of concerning his health and quarantine.

Oklahoma reported its first child death related to the virus on July 12, 2020. The child was a 13-year-old daughter of a soldier stationed at Fort Sill.

Shortly after the report of the girl's death, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister recommended for all Oklahomans to wear face masks to allow the safely reopening of schools in the fall.

On June 30, 2020, Stitt wore a face mask and "strongly encouraged" Oklahomans to follow CDC guidelines pertaining to face masks.

Stitt said April 28, 2020, that anyone who wished to take a COVID-19 test could do so even if they are not presenting symptoms.

The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.

The state coronavirus hotline is 877-215-8336 or 211. For a list of coronavirus (COVID-19) links and resources, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

California: H1N2 influenza variant virus case reported, 3rd in the US this year

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on a human infection with a novel influenza A (H1N2) variant virus in California. The infection occurred in an adult ≥ 18 years of age. The patient was not hospitalized and has recovered from their illness. The patient had direct contact with swine prior to specimen collection. Respiratory illness was reported among contacts of the patient, however this occurred during a period of high respiratory illness activity and no specimens from the contacts were received for testing. No ongoing person-to-person transmission has been identified associated with this case.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Fort Sill, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Antigen Test#Osdh#The Health Department#Oklahomans#Icu
TheAtlantaVoice

Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼

SciCheck Digest As of early December, unvaccinated adults were about 97 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who had received boosters, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. But a Twitter user falsely implied that the death rate for the unvaccinated included people who had only one or […] The post Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Kansas woman's allergic reaction to Moderna coronavirus vaccine killed her, autopsy says

A Kansas woman's death last March has been attributed to an allergic reaction to the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, an autopsy has confirmed, according to reports. Jeanie Evans, 68, struggled to breathe and speak after receiving the shot in Ozawkie, Kansas, even after she was given an EpiPen, a device meant to treat allergic reactions, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. She later died at a hospital.
KANSAS STATE
FOXBusiness

At-home COVID-19 tests recalled after being illegally imported to US

Certain at-home coronavirus tests are being recalled because officials discovered that they were illegally imported into the United States. SD Biosensor Inc. issued the recall for its Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test "due to confirmed reports that the test kits were illegally imported," according to a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHYY

CDC says Americans can now go unmasked in many parts of the country

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday it is relaxing its mask guidance for communities where hospitals aren’t under high strain. Under the new guidance, nearly 70% of the U.S. population lives in areas considered to be low or medium risk and residents there are advised they can go indoors without masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines: Dozens of hand, foot and mouth disease cases reported in Capiz

The Capiz Epidemiological Surveillance and Response Unit (CESRU) of the Provincial Health Office reports 60 cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) through Friday, according to Panay News. Provincial Health Officer ll Ramon Lex T. Nolasco said that as a proactive response, continuous active case finding through field investigation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

9 out of 10 ticks in this Pennsylvania park carried a potentially fatal neurological virus

A site in Pennsylvania recently recorded the highest-ever concentration of ticks carrying a variant of potentially fatal Powassan virus called deer-tick virus (DTV). This rare virus has the potential to cause deadly infections with lasting neurological effects, and officials fear it and other serious tick-borne illnesses may become more common in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy