Frankfort High School art, writing students win Scholastic Awards

Emmerson Farmer won an honorable mention for a self portrait "shadow," which was entered into the 2022 West Central Michigan Regional Scholastic Art & Writing Competition. (Submitted photo/Kristine Harvey)

FRANKFORT – Students from Frankfort High School have earned prestigious Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards for their work through the Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids

According to Kristine Harvey, art and ceramics teacher for Frankfort High School, five of her students have won awards for either ceramics or art in the 2022 West Central Michigan Scholastic Art & Writing Competition. Winners are Ethan Payne, junior; Simon Kramer, sophomore; Ethan Evans, senior; Emmerson Famer, sophomore; and Camryn Lewis, senior.

Kramer, Lewis and Payne all received honorable mentions with their works in ceramics, and Farmer received an honorable mention for an illustration.

Farmer also won a Gold Key award for his ceramics work “Time Warp,” and Evans won Silver Key with his ceramics creation “Futuristic Luminescent Bowl.”

In the writing category, Elias Kercher won a Silver Key award with the poem titled “Pity.”

All of the students’ work can be found in a virtual gallery at kcad-sawa.org .

The students will be recognized for their achievements at a virtual award ceremony on March. 5.

Harvey said she tries to encourage students to enter the competition hosted by the college, and that the cost of entry is covered by the Panther Parents.

“Most of the students are at least second-year ceramics students,” Harvey said. “It takes time to develop art skills, but their hard work is paying off. It is not dumb luck that gets you these awards; they have put in the time and the focused effort and it shows in their work.”

Harvey said some schools give scholarships to students who win Silver and Gold Key awards.

2022 West Central Michigan Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Ethan Evans, Silver Key for "Futuristic Luminescent Bowl" ceramics and glass.

Emmerson Farmer, Gold Key for "Time Warp" ceramics and glass and Honorable Mention for "Shadow" drawing and illustration.

Simon Kramer, Honorable Mention with "Gamma" ceramics and glass.

Camryn Lewis, Honorable Mention for "Twisted Desert" and "Aqua Rider" ceramics and glass.

Ethan Payne, honorable mention with "Demon Collection and "Dungeons and Dragons Trophy" ceramics and glass.

Elias Kercher, Silver Key for "Pitty" poetry.

The students who were honored with Scholastic awards said they had different inspiration for their works.

“I was kind of messing around at the beginning of the year and the bowl I won the award for just came out; I wasn’t planning on making it,” Kramer said. “I was surprised I got the award (for it). The really big thing was the glaze on it. I used turquoise glaze, and I don’t use that very often.”

Evans, who won the Silver Key, said he began working on footed bowls early in the year.

“At the beginning of ceramics, I chose to work on footed bowls, and I made this bowl,” he said. “It reminded me of the future. The glaze was very luminescent. It looked like it was a bowl that would be from the future.”

Evans said he was pleased to have received the award.

Payne said his inspiration came from the games and media in his life.

“For 'Dungeons and Dragons Trophy,' I was inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, which is one of my favorite games,” he said. "For 'Demon Collection,' I was inspired a little bit by 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' I had that in my mind at the time.”

Payne said getting an Honorable Mention on two of his works was unexpected.

Farmer, who won the Gold Key, said his family members, who also worked with ceramics and illustration, inspired him.

“It is pretty cool getting the award,” he said. “My brother was good at ceramics and he got a few Gold Keys as well. With the drawing, I felt good getting it in because my dad inspires me to draw. He was encouraging me along the way to make the self portrait.”

Farmer said winning the Gold Key inspired him to create more art.

Lewis said he’d been entering his ceramics creations in the contest for several years, and was happy to finally be recognized with the honorable mention.

“I was very proud of the award; I’ve been working on ceramics for three years,” he said. “In past years, I entered pieces I thought were good, but they weren’t good. Having my art not chosen in previous year really inspired me to keep trying.”

Working conditions for the 2022 award winners looked much different than for the 2021 winners, and Harvey said that wasn’t lost on the students.

“This year was dramatically more normal,” she said. “We weren’t concerned about possibly transmitting COVID-19 through recycled clay or had a period of time where we went remote and lost seven weeks of class work. As a teacher, I have seen the kids are very eager to be involved with the hands-on studio classes. They’re very motivated; I don’t have to try and motivate them. They’re so engrossed in their work and being able to experiment with things they couldn’t get to last year. I feel like they aren’t taking in-person class for granted, and they’re interested in getting as much out of it as they can.”

Rebecca Hubbard, English and language arts teacher at Frankfort High School, said it was the first time her class submitted written entries into the competition.

“We were excited to enter writing from all of the students in our creative writing class for the first time this year,” she said. “The process is somewhat daunting, but Kristine Harvey walked me through it. We were thrilled to learn that Elias (Kercher) won a silver key award. Elias (Kercher) writes with a unique voice and he tends to write about very raw and authentic experiences. I am sure that this made his writing stand out among thousands of entries.”

Kercher said he was happy to be part of the first class of writers from Frankfort participating in the contest.

"It feels really good to be the first person in the school's history to win this award," he said. "I usually write this type of stuff, so it was a no-brainer for me."