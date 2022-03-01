Johnny Knoxville Breaks Down Jackass's Biggest Moments

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. It’s difficult to believe now, but at one point the Nautilus was just another new watch trying to catch on with collectors. When the watch was first introduced in 1976, there were no decade-long waitlists, Tiffany-dial versions, or red-hot resale markets crazed with Nautilus fever. Instead, most collectors shied away from the Nautilus because of its size—42 millimeters, huge by 1970s standards—and it was nicknamed “Jumbo.” So, in 1981, Patek introduced a slimmer version, known as reference 3800. That watch came in at 37 millimeters, or what is now lovingly referred to as midsize—think of this model as the Audi Q8 of timepieces.

