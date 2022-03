MLB Spring Training games will not begin until at least March 18, the league announced on its website. Exhibition play had previously been scrapped until through March 11. It’s not a surprising delay, as it’s improbable there’ll be a new collective bargaining agreement in place to begin Spring Training games any sooner. There seems likely to be at least a week between the finalization of a new CBA and the start of Spring Training games. Teams will still need some time to conduct the remainder of their offseason work. Players will need at least a few days to report to camps before diving into gameplay.

MLB ・ 24 MINUTES AGO