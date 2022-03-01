ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Police: 2 charged after stealing $3k from Princetown store

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

PRINCETOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On February 18 just after 5 a.m., New York State Police officers responded to Brother’s Convenient Mart in Princetown for reports of a burglary. According to police, investigations at the scene showed two people had broken into the store and stolen over $3,000 worth of cigarettes and other merchandise.

Surveillance video helped police identify two men, later determined to be Scott D. Shafer, 54, of Schenectady and James R. Tucker, 42, also of Schenectady. Later that same day, Schafer was taken into custody at a home in Schenectady with the assistance of the Schenectady Police Department. He was arraigned in Princetown Town Court and placed in Schenectady County Jail.

Both Schager and Tucker are charged with:

  • Third-degree burglary (Felony)
  • Third-degree grand larceny (Felony)
  • Third-degree criminal mischief (Felony)
  • Fifth-degree conspiracy (Misdemeanor)
On February 28, Tucker was located by Schenectady Police Department and turned over to State Police on an arrest warrant. He was arraigned in Princetown Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on March 16.

