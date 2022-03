Bamboo Toilet Paper: The Future of Sustainable Sanitation?. Many people are looking for ways to be more environmentally conscious, and one way to do this is by choosing sustainable toilet paper. I was surprised to learn that toilet paper manufacturing accounts for about 15% of global deforestation, making it one of the leading contributors to this environmental disaster. Thus, switching to a product that lessens or eliminates the damage can make a significant impact.

