Mama Mentality: Skout’s Honor pet supplies

Boomer is a very, very sweet and loving 5-year-old beagle. He loves to snuggle and give kisses. He loves absolutely everyone he meets, including children and other dogs. He’s very submissive and kind. He is crate trained and housebroken. Boomer is looking for a home with another playful and friendly dog and a fenced-in yard. He does chew things if unmonitored but he is getting better every day and learning what is a chew toy and what’s not. He’s a truly lovable, wonderful boy. For more information on Boomer, visit Homeatlastdogrescue.com or email mumsandmutts@gmail.com.
Comments / 0