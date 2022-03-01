ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mama Mentality: Skout’s Honor pet supplies

By Megan Telles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information on Skout’s Honor visit...

Longview News-Journal

Terrified Shelter Dog Is A Different Pup In Her Foster Home | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Dog was terrified of people when she was in the shelter, but the most amazing thing happens an hour after she gets to her foster home ❤️. Keep up with Partners for Pets and Piper on TikTok: https://thedo.do/partners4petsil, and on Instagram: https://thedo.do/partners4petsilG. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
PETS
KLFY.com

Pet Stop: Reba needs a home

(KLFY) — Reba is a puppy who’s about three months old. She and her siblings were orphaned after their mother was killed, and they are currently in a foster home. She’s expected to be a medium-sized dog, around 25-30 lbs. For information on adopting Reba, visit secondchancepaws.org...
PETS
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: Boomer belongs with you

Boomer is a very, very sweet and loving 5-year-old beagle. He loves to snuggle and give kisses. He loves absolutely everyone he meets, including children and other dogs. He’s very submissive and kind. He is crate trained and housebroken. Boomer is looking for a home with another playful and friendly dog and a fenced-in yard. He does chew things if unmonitored but he is getting better every day and learning what is a chew toy and what’s not. He’s a truly lovable, wonderful boy. For more information on Boomer, visit Homeatlastdogrescue.com or email mumsandmutts@gmail.com.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
InspireMore

Everything Is “OK” With This Cat Who Has Adorable Conversations With Her Humans.

As difficult as it is to believe, someone once returned Akkodha the cat to the shelter because they thought her hair was “too long.”. We’ll bet those people are kicking themselves now, because Akkodha is becoming a genuine internet celebrity with TikTok videos that rack up millions of views. Her forever human, Dan Spano, says life with their now 15-year-old senior kitty is definitely “OK.”
PETS
pethelpful.com

Do Dogs Know When They're Dying?

Adrienne is a dog trainer and former veterinary assistant. She has taken several specialized courses on hospice care for dogs. Whether dogs know when they are dying is something that has puzzled many dog owners across the globe. Since dogs cannot talk, we may really never know the exact answer,...
PETS
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
PETS
Henry County Daily Herald

Watch This Street Dog Transform Into The Fluffiest Puppy | The Dodo

This guy was riding his bike to a basketball game in Bali when he spotted a street dog who needed rescuing. He called his mom who brought the rescue team Mission Paws'ible to help rescue her. It's ridiculous how fluffy and cute this dog is now — and she and her new brother can't stop howling at each other! ❤️
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

How to Care for Your Cat’s Nails

Cats are exceptional cleaners and take very good care of their own hygiene. That being said, they sometimes need a bit of help. Even the cleanest cat may need the occasional assistance from their caretaker – especially if they’re having trouble with dirty or overly long nails. You will want to always keep an eye on your cat’s nails to make sure that they are clean, healthy, and well-trimmed.
PETS
The Independent

Cat amuses social media followers after refusing to let owner make their bed: ‘He chose violence today’

Cats are tricky animals. First they cuddle you, then they scratch at your arm and tear up the sofa. They can also be dramatic, which means it can be hard to get things done around the house when all your feline friend wants is some attention. One cat owner shared the hard parts of having a cat as a pet in a recent video on TikTok, where the animal can be seen refusing to let their owner make their bed.The TikTok account @neontacocat documents the adventures of Albus Dumplepaw, a kitten with more than 36,000 followers on the platform. In...
ANIMALS

