Las Vegas, NV

Multi-car crash on 215 ramp in northwest valley

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqlaC_0eSUL4zb00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles on the westbound 215 ramp to West Cheyenne Avenue in the northwest part of the valley.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the crash involves two vehicles that have rolled over.

The ramp is closed to traffic. Minor injuries are reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

