Russian release of 'The Batman' halted

By Lexi Lonas
 2 days ago
© Joel C Ryan/Invision/The Associated Press

The release of “The Batman” in Russia has been halted due to its invasion of Ukraine.

WarnerMedia announced the move on Monday, five days into the war.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves,” a spokesperson said.

“We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy,” the company added.

“The Batman” will premiere in many other countries around the world this upcoming weekend. It is expected to be one of the biggest blockbuster films of the year.

Also on Monday, Disney announced it would be pausing future film releases in Russia as multinational companies increasingly distance themselves from President Vladimir Putin and his government.

POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Warnermedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Russia
