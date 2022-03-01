ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shhh… let me sleep! Cute moment cat covers its ears with paws to snooze next to loudly snoring owner

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
 2 days ago

It's not just humans that get thoroughly fed up with people snoring, as this hilarious video shows.

Footage filmed in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, shows a cat called Bulb curled up with her paws over her ears to block out the loud snuffles and rumbles coming from her owner.

He was sleeping on the sofa in the living room because his family could not handle his snoring, said his daughter Chen, who recorded the footage.

Footage filmed in Fuzhou, Fujian Province on February 20 shows a man sleeping on a sofa snoring loudly
Three-year-old British shorthaired cat called Bulb was curled up near the sofa with one paw firmly pressed over her ear

She woke up to go to the toilet and saw the comical scene unfolding on February 20.

The three-year-old British shorthair cat, who had clearly become frustrated by the noise, was positioned near to her father, apparently trying to block the noise with her paw.

Chen zoomed in on her father, to emphasise the sheer volume of his snoring, in footage she planned to show him the following day.

Ms Chen posted the footage on Chinese social media, where it has been widely shared.

She said her father did not always snore so loudly but on that day he was so noisy that he was moved to the sofa.

It's not the first time footage of a cat's frustration with its owner has been a social media hit.

A 2019 video filmed in in Chaozhou, China, shows an angry moggy having a hissy fit after its snacks were taken away.

The cat, called Chen Goudan, was calm until its food was abruptly taken away.

