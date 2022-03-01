ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas trooper returns to a destroyed home

By Michael Dakota
 2 days ago

SUBLETTE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper and his wife who went on vacation came home to find they had lost everything in a fire.

Trooper Nathan Makings returned home on Feb. 25 after vacationing in Texas. But, unfortunately, his home was a total loss. The couple even lost their pet cat, Maya.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper lost everything when his home caught fire. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas State Patrolman's Association)
    A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper lost everything when his home caught fire. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas State Patrolman’s Association)
    A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper lost everything when his home caught fire. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas State Patrolman’s Association)
    A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper lost everything when his home caught fire. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas State Patrolman’s Association)

Sage Hill of the Kansas Troopers Association is organizing a raffle to benefit the Makings family. He told KSNT News that the family lost everything except what they took on vacation.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Troopers Association will be helping the family by raffling off a Black Rain Ordnance 5.56 (Black and Orange) rifle and a Bersa Thunder .380 handgun (Black in color). The association said 100% of the proceeds would help Makings rebuild a new home. The association is selling raffle tickets for $25. The raffle will take place Monday, March 7. To learn more, click here .

Hill said the association would also accept cash donations instead of raffle participation. For complete rules about Fallen Armory Raffles, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

