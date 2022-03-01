ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Park service holding discussion about several Outer Banks homes in danger of collapse

By Sarah Fearing
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvKbe_0eSUIqwV00

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore will hold a public discussion on Wednesday about some oceanfront homes that are in danger of collapsing onto the beach.

The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building at 23646 N.C. Highway 12, Rodanthe.

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac, Dare County Commissioner Danny Couch and Dare County Planning Director Noah Gillam will be at the in-person meeting to discuss recent and potential future problems and answer questions.

The meeting c omes on the heels of a five-bedroom home’s recent collapse at 24183 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe , just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier.

Outer Banks beach house collapses into ocean

After the home’s collapse, the National Park Service said debris was found along about 15 miles of beachline. The beach near the site of the collapse was also temporarily closed to visitors because the debris could be hazardous.

According to the National Park Service, there are more homes that could collapse.

Beach erosion poses a problem for the Outer Banks, especially for waterfront homes. Millions of dollars have been spent on nourishment plans to restore the beaches .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

People & Places: Gorham’s Cafe in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s something wonderful blooming inside an old gas station along South Fields Street in Farmville. This is Gorham’s cafe. “Everybody’s talking about how great the food is,” said Ernest Gorham Sr. Gorham opened the place in 2021, right in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. But the push began a generation […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Proposed resolution would name Guilford Animal Services’ surgical suite after ‘our friend’ Susie

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A resolution is hitting the Guilford County Commissioners desk to honor a heroic Triad pooch. Guilford County Animal Services tells FOX8 that the commissioners will be hearing a resolution tonight to name their surgical suite after Susie, the Greensboro dog who changed North Carolina animal cruelty laws. Susie was diagnosed with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Greene County opens newly renovated operations center

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — People living in Greene County have a newly renovated Emergency Operations Center. The building used to house the former National Guard Armory. This new operations center will allow industries to see that Greene County has support and resources when responding to a disaster. The facility will have an Emergency Operations […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manteo, NC
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
Rodanthe, NC
Lifestyle
Rodanthe, NC
Government
City
Rodanthe, NC
Dare County, NC
Lifestyle
WNCT

Looking to buy? Cities in ENC with the fastest-growing home prices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — It’s amazing how things change in just a few months. Back in November, Stacker.com and Zillow shared the fastest-growing locations in the Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville markets for home prices. Fast forward to March and a lot has changed. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices through […]
WNCT

New restaurant Meating Grounds Cafe opens in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — In Winterville, as the slogan goes, they have the meats. Meating Grounds Cafe has opened in Winterville. After running a food truck for some time, the owners of Prevail Food Truck said they were looking to establish their first brick-and-motor store. It’s located at 4810 Old Tar Road in Winterville. WNCT’s Ryan […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Erosion#Outer Banks#The National Park Service#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Settlement over North Carolina driver license revocations OK’d

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has approved an agreement designed to help tens of thousands of North Carolina residents whose driver’s licenses are revoked only because they can’t afford to pay traffic fines and court costs know they can get their driving privileges restored. The settlement signed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder and […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WNCT

PCC makes face masks optional in its facilities

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Starting March 7, students, employees and visitors to the Pitt Community College campus will have the option of whether or not they wear a facial mask inside campus facilities.  During a recent meeting, PCC administrators decided to drop the college’s mask mandate, which had been in place as a COVID-19 safety measure […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County showing its support for Ukraine

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the Russian Invasion of Ukraine ongoing, more people are looking for ways to support Ukrainian civilians and refugees enduring the fight. Local businesses and churches in Eastern North Carolina are coming together to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Donations are being accepted to assist Ukrainians, even right here […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Murphy applauds passage of Camp Lejeune Justice Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — The U.S. House on Thursday passed the Honoring our PACT Act, which includes original legislation from the Camp Lejeune Justice Act. The measure passed the House 256-174. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act provides long-overdue judicial relief to victims of water contamination at Camp Lejeune, which dates back decades. Push to pass Camp […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy