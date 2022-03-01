ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brent crude oil six-month spread at steepest backwardation on record

By Reuters
 2 days ago
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The Brent crude oil futures six-month spread reached $15.59 a barrel on Tuesday for the contract's steepest backwardation since at least 2004, when Refinitiv Eikon records began.

Backwardation, when prices for a front-month loading contract are higher than contracts for later loadings, typically indicates tight supply. Benchmark front-month futures shot up by about $9 a barrel on Tuesday.

Supply of oil and oil products from Russia has been disrupted by widespread sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, and sellers of other fuels are waiting to sell their cargoes in the hope of prices rising further, industry sources have said.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

