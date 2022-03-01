New Fezzari La Sal Peak Gets Lower, Lengthens Geo, and Ups the Travel

Impress your old school truck buddies with this blast from the GM small truck past!. Classic GM pickup trucks have become a staple in the American car community for their nostalgic styling, big V8 engines, and loud exhaust notes. For too long, Chevy has dominated this sector of automotive enthusiasm as they were the first to use the small pickup truck concept with the S10, C10, and K10 platforms. However, there is another competitor within GM's vast lineup whose reputation for truck performance exceeds that of any other to this day. We're talking about the inventors of the insane Syclone that ran faster than any supercar of its day, GMC.

CARS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO