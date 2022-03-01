ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

ICE March sugar delivery at 26,383 lots, or 1.34 mln T - exchange

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Deliveries of raw sugar on the expiry of the March contract on ICE exchange reached 26,383 lots, or 1.34 million tonnes, the largest on record for the March contract, the exchange said on Tuesday.

A large delivery is usually seen as bearish for prices since traders could not find better deals in the physical market.

But sugar prices were rallying on Tuesday tracking strong gains in the oil market. High energy prices tend to deviate sugarcane from sugar producing to ethanol making.

Brazilian ports of Santos and Paranagua will load most of the deliverable sugar, around 990,000 tonnes, while Puerto Quetzal in Guatemala will move around 215,000 tonnes, the exchange said.

Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador and Nicaragua are among other loading ports.

Traders said that Alvean, the world’s largest sugar trader, was the main deliverer of the sugar while French trader Sucden was seen as the sole receiver.

The official data confirmed preliminary information from traders on Monday. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Marguerita Choy Editing by Marguerita Choy)

IN THIS ARTICLE
