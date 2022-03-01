Continental Tire Announces Price Increase

The manufacturer behind Weight Watchers branded cakes has said it saw record sales in the last six months of the year, but warned that prices are increasing for customers.Finsbury Food Group, which also makes the Mary Berry cakes that are sold in supermarkets, said that revenue hit £166.5 million, up 9% on the year before.But as the company faced higher costs, pre-tax profit dipped, from £7.4 million in the six months to the end of 2020, to £5.7 million a year later.The business thinks it will be able to mitigate this in the coming months, by passing the new costs...
