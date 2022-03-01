Uber rolls out Explore tab in 15 cities to book dinner reservations, concerts

March 1 (UPI) -- Uber on Tuesday rolled out an Explore tab in 14 U.S. cities and one international city which allows its riders to use the app to book dinner reservations, concerts and other activities.

The Uber app's Explore tab went live Tuesday in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New Orleans, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco, Seattle and Mexico City, a company statement said.

The Explore tab allows riders to browse categories, such as food and drink, art and culture, music and shows, and see reviews and recommendations.

Uber has added Yelp integration in its app as part of expanded restaurant information, including the ability to make reservations, The Verge reported.

Uber has also integrated the app with PredictHQ, a New Zealand-based demand intelligence platform, to browse and book live events, Uber spokesperson Conor Ferguson told TechCrunch, with the app allowing purchases through Uber Wallet and users' payment profiles.

The Explore tab also has a "ride there now" feature,which allows customers to book a ride and suggestions that are personalized based on past use of Uber and Uber eats, according to the company statement.

For now, Uber Explore will also offer a 15% discount on rides, up to $10, to places it has selected as "some of the best places to explore" and "top restaurants and bars," the statement said.

"We built Uber Explore to take our customers beyond the ride," Adib Roumani, product lead for Uber Explore, said in a statement to The Verge and TechCrunch.