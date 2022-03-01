ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Uber rolls out Explore tab in 15 cities to book dinner reservations, concerts

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9rWg_0eSUHy2W00

March 1 (UPI) -- Uber on Tuesday rolled out an Explore tab in 14 U.S. cities and one international city which allows its riders to use the app to book dinner reservations, concerts and other activities.

The Uber app's Explore tab went live Tuesday in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New Orleans, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco, Seattle and Mexico City, a company statement said.

The Explore tab allows riders to browse categories, such as food and drink, art and culture, music and shows, and see reviews and recommendations.

Uber has added Yelp integration in its app as part of expanded restaurant information, including the ability to make reservations, The Verge reported.

Uber has also integrated the app with PredictHQ, a New Zealand-based demand intelligence platform, to browse and book live events, Uber spokesperson Conor Ferguson told TechCrunch, with the app allowing purchases through Uber Wallet and users' payment profiles.

The Explore tab also has a "ride there now" feature,which allows customers to book a ride and suggestions that are personalized based on past use of Uber and Uber eats, according to the company statement.

For now, Uber Explore will also offer a 15% discount on rides, up to $10, to places it has selected as "some of the best places to explore" and "top restaurants and bars," the statement said.

"We built Uber Explore to take our customers beyond the ride," Adib Roumani, product lead for Uber Explore, said in a statement to The Verge and TechCrunch.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at $45

JetBlue is yet again offering flight deals that will make your jaw drop. Between March 1 and March 3, customers can book one-way flights across the US with fares starting as low as $45. Routes between Miami and Newark, New York to Nashville, and Las Vegas and Los Angeles are just some of the notable deals available.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Uber Launches 'Explore' To Further Diversify Revenue Stream

Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE: UBER) new "Explore" feature will allow users to book dinner reservations, concert tickets, and other events directly through the Uber app. This new feature, Uber Explore, will appear as a new tab in the app. Users can buy tickets with their Uber Wallet or a credit...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Ferguson
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines made a huge change, separating the haves from the have nots

Southwest Airlines has always been out on its own. Or, at least, that's the impression it's wanted to project. The others charge for bags? Southwest doesn't. The others have assigned seating? Ah, that takes too long to sort out. So Southwest lets passengers on thirty at a time and allows them to pick the best available seat for them.
INDUSTRY
News Radio 710 KEEL

VIDEO: Woman On Cruise Ship Struggled With Security Before Jumping Off Ship

Every one loves to tell me how great a time "taking a cruise" is. For the life of me, I have NO desire to get on a boat with hundreds of other people with unlimited alcohol, limited movement, sea sickness and not to mention COVID is still a thing (remember a cruise ship full of people had to quarantine on a ship for 21 days??). None of that sounds like a good time to me.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Smart Phone#Upstate New York#Verge#Techcrunch#Uber Wallet#Uber Explore
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KTLA

Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, lawsuit alleges

Warning: This story quotes several racist slurs allegedly directed at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, according to a lawsuit filed against the company. The N-word and other racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors. So says California’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Some late-winter snow is on the way courtesy of 2 storms

March 5 (UPI) -- Back-to-back winter storms will trek across the central and northeastern United States this weekend into early next week, bringing a wide variety of weather hazards. Snowfall from the first storm will impact a narrow zone and brush a couple of major cities in the Rockies and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Power 95.9

3 Arkansas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In U.S.A To Visit

A recent publication has thrown some major shade at the state of Arkansas. It has named three of its cities the worst in the United States to visit. So these 3 cities were put in the same context as Chicago, Detroit, and Baltimore. If you know anything about these three cities, any city from Arkansas being put in the same category is really not very fair. This is what the publication Mind Your Dollars had to say about what these cities were chosen.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Uber
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KICK AM 1530

Hidden Door Takes You To The Most Amazing Restaurant in Missouri

You will not see this restaurant on the main drag, you have to find the hidden door first. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
105.1 The Block

Swinger’s Only Trailer Park Coming To Alabama?

“Bring your house and share your spouse” is the motto for T Boi's Swingers Trailer Park, opening Memorial Day 2022 in Mauau, Louisiana. Deep down in the bayou, And spreading like kudzu across the south if successful. This is not going to help the south’s reputation. Owner David...
ALABAMA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
303K+
Followers
51K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy