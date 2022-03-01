ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks hire interim general manager Kyle Davidson to be team's permanent GM

By Kristen Shilton
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks are sticking with Kyle Davidson. In a Tuesday announcement, the Blackhawks officially named Davidson as the 10th general manager in franchise history. He had worn the interim GM tag since Oct. 26, when former GM and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman resigned after the results of an...

NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL
MILWAUKEE, WI
NHL
NHL
NBA

