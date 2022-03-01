5 ways business can help stop current record levels of deforestation
By María Mendiluce We Mean Business
GreenBiz
3 days ago
Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon hit an historic high for January with rates nearly five times higher than they were in January 2021. The news is a continuation of a troubling, decade-long trend of increasing deforestation in the region. This calls into question the commitment made by more than...
To succeed in the era of corporate social responsibility, a new business must address two crucial questions: What need does my product or service fulfill? How does it help society at large?. It's easy to make a promise, harder to keep it. In recent years, companies have been making many...
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
ANONYMOUS has claimed that it has shut down Russia's space agency, Roscosmos. The hacking team has said that Russian officials have "no more control over their spy satellites." However, the Director General of Roscosmos, Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, denied the claim and called the group "petty swindlers." In a social media...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The hits are coming in fast and heavy for Russia’s oligarchs, and some of them might be coming up with creative ways to hold on to their wealth.
A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
LONDON — Western nations have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions intended to cripple the country's economy, and economists suggest it could work. The Group of Seven, or G-7, major economies have imposed unprecedented punitive sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia along with...
The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
American firms such as Apple and Disney have reduced their business in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine but Chinese technology firms have remained silent on the issue. Companies including Huawei, Xiaomi and Alibaba declined to comment when contacted by CNBC about whether they would cut their business in Russia.
Last May, Texas A&M professor Anthony Klotz predicted that pandemic-related resignations would grow, saying "the Great Resignation is coming." It started in April 2021, when a record 3.8 million people quit their jobs in that month alone. Surprisingly, that trend continued -- around four million workers quit their jobs each month between April and November, with a whopping 4.53 million quitting by the end of November.
A retirement rule of thumb is to aim to have at least 80% of your preretirement annual income to keep your current lifestyle. So, if you currently make $100,000, your goal should be at least $80,000 in yearly retirement income. Even if you managed to save $1 million for retirement, at $80,000 annually, your savings would be gone in 12.5 years.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 3 (Reuters) - The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs,...
Russian stock exchange analyst Alexander Butmanov is toasting to what he is viewing as the death of the Russian stock market. Butmanov, founder of financial technology company DTI Algorithmic, appeared on a markets-centered television show only to pull out a soda and toast to the end of the market as he knows it, according to local media.
It is an unusual stance for an EV-vehicle maker. Chief Executive Elon Musk says the U.S. needs to immediately increase production of oil and gas, in a late-Friday tweet, which runs against the grain of the electric-vehicle maker’s own green-energy business initiatives. “Hate to say it, but we need...
Click here to read the full article. Average hourly earnings remained unchanged in February, easing some concerns that wage growth and inflation are running away.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalCostco Has 7 Ocean Charters for Next 3 YearsBiden's State of the Union: 'Emotionally Appealing Cocktail of Solutions'Inflation Inequality: 4 Brands Raised Prices 27%-32% in Just 6 MonthsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese government has set its 2022 economic growth target at around 5.5%, Premier Li Keqiang said at the opening of the country’s annual meeting of parliament on Saturday, lower than a year earlier. The world’s second-largest economy grew 8.1% last year, beating the government target of...
At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
Comments / 0