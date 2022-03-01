ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Liquor Barn, Total Wine locations remove Russian-made products

By Braxton Caudill
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Liquor Barn and Total Wine & More locations across the country, including Kentucky, have taken Russian-made products off their shelves.

Both took to their official social media accounts to share the news and show support for Ukraine.

How Russia’s invasion into Ukraine could impact Kentucky
Liquor Barn graphic announcing Russian product discontinuation (Liquor Barn)

“We are removing Russian-made spirits from our stores until further notice. We support the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom,” Liquor Barn stated in their post on Monday .

Message to consumers in Total Wine locations (Total Wine & More)

Total Wine & More followed suit by stating in a social media post on Monday , “Today, this is what you will see in our stores. In support of the Ukrainian people, we have removed all Russian-made products from our shelves.”

