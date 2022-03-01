ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Some Mandan residents may receive notices their property valuation is going up

By Keith Darnay
 2 days ago

The Mandan Assessing Department will soon mail notices to property owners, letting them know their property real estate valuation is going up.

The real estate valuation is used to calculate the property taxes the owners will pay in 2022.

The notices are going to owners of property where the real estate valuation is being raised $3,000 or is going up 10 percent or more.

The city says the notices are going to owners of about 3,000 parcels, a number the assessing department hasn’t seen since 2016.

The State Board of Equalization requires all properties in the state to be valued within 10 percent of prevailing market values.

Why the valuation increases?

Mandan officials say the reasons can include new or additional structures added to the property in the past year, or certain property exemptions for new homes or businesses that have expired.

Another reason is the general rising market value of the property due to the sale of comparable properties. For example, the average sale price of a residential property in 2021 in the Bismarck-Mandan area was $282,034, up over $20,000 from the year before.

Mandan officials encourage property owners receiving notices of increase to review the information and contact the assessing department prior to April 5 with questions or to initiate a review of the property valuation by calling 701-667-3232.

Owners may ultimately appeal the valuation increase to the City Board of Equalization on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. at Mandan City Hall, 205 Second Ave NW following the city commission meeting.

For more information about assessing procedures, you can visit cityofmandan.com/assessing . To request a reassessment of a property or a walk-through, you should call 701-667-3232.

