Dog found abandoned in North Attleboro; police seek owner

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a puppy was found in a crate on the side of the road over the weekend in North Attleboro.

The 12-week-old chihuahua was spotted in a blue crate on the side of Draper Avenue by a person who was walking their own dog, North Attleboro police posted on Facebook .

It’s unknown how long the dog was there.

The puppy is currently being cared for by the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, according to police. He is not ready to be adopted at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the chihuahua or knows his owner is asked to contact Officer Julie Lowe at (508) 695-1212 or jcannata@nattleboro.com .

