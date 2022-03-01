ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

Dog found abandoned in North Attleboro; police seek owner

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9L1Y_0eSUGai100

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a puppy was found in a crate on the side of the road over the weekend in North Attleboro.

The 12-week-old chihuahua was spotted in a blue crate on the side of Draper Avenue by a person who was walking their own dog, North Attleboro police posted on Facebook .

It’s unknown how long the dog was there.

The puppy is currently being cared for by the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, according to police. He is not ready to be adopted at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the chihuahua or knows his owner is asked to contact Officer Julie Lowe at (508) 695-1212 or jcannata@nattleboro.com .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3851xh_0eSUGai100
    Courtesy North Attleboro Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlkn4_0eSUGai100
    Courtesy North Attleboro Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shb8U_0eSUGai100
    Courtesy North Attleboro Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5xyH_0eSUGai100
    Courtesy North Attleboro Police Department
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Attleborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
North Attleborough, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy