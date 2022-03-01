Let Us Discuss Lupus. Overview of an Innovative, High-Reach Online Program to Bridge the Education Gaps of Latinos Living With Lupus
The Latin American lupus community lacks trustworthy and culturally appropriate health education materials. For a study, researchers discussed an online initiative in Spanish and Portuguese to educate Latin Americans about lupus. The program’s conception, execution, distribution, and assessment were all supported by a large network of Latin American partners. Core subjects...www.physiciansweekly.com
