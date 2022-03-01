ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

The Role of Biological Agents in the Treatment of Children With SARS-CoV-2-Associated Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

 5 days ago

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the current use, results, and side effects of biological agents in the treatment of severe multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in patients who are followed up in a pediatric critical care unit (PICU). The observational, descriptive, medical records review research was conducted on...

